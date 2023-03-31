https://sputniknews.com/20230331/chilean-ministry-of-health-confirms-human-case-of-bird-flu-1108979829.html
Chilean Ministry of Health Confirms Human Case of Bird Flu
02:15 GMT 31.03.2023 (Updated: 03:25 GMT 31.03.2023)
Chile's Ministry of Health on Wednesday confirmed the country's first human case of bird flu H5N1, Reuters reports. According to the ministry, the disease was diagnosed in a 53-year-old man. His condition is assessed as serious, but stable.
The publication notes
that authorities are now investigating how and where the man could have contracted the virus and other possible infected individuals as well. The media also report a clarification from the Chilean health authorities that a person can contract the virus from birds or marine mammals, but there has been no documented cases of human-to-human infections so far.
As early as 2022, Chilean authorities have reported cases of avian influenza in wildlife and farm animals. Cases among the latter forced authorities to suspend poultry exports.
Tens of millions of birds were slaughtered across the United States last year in an effort to stop the spread of the disease. A human case was reported in the United States in April and another was reported in Ecuador in January of this year.