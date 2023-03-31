International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230331/chilean-ministry-of-health-confirms-human-case-of-bird-flu-1108979829.html
Chilean Ministry of Health Confirms Human Case of Bird Flu
Chilean Ministry of Health Confirms Human Case of Bird Flu
Chile's Ministry of Health on Wednesday confirmed the country's first human case of bird flu H5N1, media report. According to their data, the disease was diagnosed in a 53-year-old man. His condition is assessed as serious, but stable.
2023-03-31T02:15+0000
2023-03-31T03:25+0000
americas
chile
bird flu
disease
avian flu
avian influenza
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094066830_0:0:3587:2018_1920x0_80_0_0_608e134a26f6ba5d126783892b2a64fc.jpg
The publication notes that authorities are now investigating how and where the man could have contracted the virus and other possible infected individuals as well. The media also report a clarification from the Chilean health authorities that a person can contract the virus from birds or marine mammals, but there has been no documented cases of human-to-human infections so far.As early as 2022, Chilean authorities have reported cases of avian influenza in wildlife and farm animals. Cases among the latter forced authorities to suspend poultry exports.Tens of millions of birds were slaughtered across the United States last year in an effort to stop the spread of the disease. A human case was reported in the United States in April and another was reported in Ecuador in January of this year.
https://sputniknews.com/20230328/japans-hokkaido-prefecture-to-cull-over-500000-chickens-due-to-new-bird-flu-outbreak-1108853780.html
americas
chile
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094066830_682:0:3413:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_48a649eb800865670bca4577c939444f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chile bird flu, human bird flu, h5n1 chile, new cases of bird flue avian influenza, human cases of bird flue
chile bird flu, human bird flu, h5n1 chile, new cases of bird flue avian influenza, human cases of bird flue

Chilean Ministry of Health Confirms Human Case of Bird Flu

02:15 GMT 31.03.2023 (Updated: 03:25 GMT 31.03.2023)
© AP Photo / Charlie NeibergallA flock of young turkeys stand in a barn at the Moline family turkey farm after the Mason, Iowa farm was restocked on Aug. 10, 2015. Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for meat and eggs are on high alert, fearing a repeat of a widespread bird flu outbreak in 2015 that killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion. The new fear is driven by the discovery announced Feb. 9, 2022, of the virus infecting a commercial turkey flock in Indiana.
A flock of young turkeys stand in a barn at the Moline family turkey farm after the Mason, Iowa farm was restocked on Aug. 10, 2015. Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for meat and eggs are on high alert, fearing a repeat of a widespread bird flu outbreak in 2015 that killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion. The new fear is driven by the discovery announced Feb. 9, 2022, of the virus infecting a commercial turkey flock in Indiana. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2023
© AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
Chile's Ministry of Health on Wednesday confirmed the country's first human case of bird flu H5N1, Reuters reports. According to the ministry, the disease was diagnosed in a 53-year-old man. His condition is assessed as serious, but stable.
The publication notes that authorities are now investigating how and where the man could have contracted the virus and other possible infected individuals as well. The media also report a clarification from the Chilean health authorities that a person can contract the virus from birds or marine mammals, but there has been no documented cases of human-to-human infections so far.
Kumamoto Prefecture, chickens are seen at a farm where H5 virus was detected in two birds on Sunday - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2023
Asia
Japan's Hokkaido Prefecture to Cull Over 500,000 Chickens Due to New Bird Flu Outbreak
28 March, 06:37 GMT
As early as 2022, Chilean authorities have reported cases of avian influenza in wildlife and farm animals. Cases among the latter forced authorities to suspend poultry exports.
Tens of millions of birds were slaughtered across the United States last year in an effort to stop the spread of the disease. A human case was reported in the United States in April and another was reported in Ecuador in January of this year.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала