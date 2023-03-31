https://sputniknews.com/20230331/baku-suspects-tehran-of-being-behind-attack-against-azerbaijani-lawmaker-1109017718.html

Baku Suspects Tehran of Being Behind Attack Against Azerbaijani Lawmaker

Baku Suspects Tehran of Being Behind Attack Against Azerbaijani Lawmaker

Investigators suspect Tehran of being behind the attempted terrorist attack against Azerbaijani lawmaker Fazil Mustafa, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said on Friday.

2023-03-31T20:38+0000

2023-03-31T20:38+0000

2023-03-31T20:38+0000

world

azerbaijan

azerbaijan

baku

fazil mustafa

tehran

tehran

terrorist attack

nagorno-karabakh

nagorno-karabakh conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108889058_0:30:613:375_1920x0_80_0_0_0f356dad5839dde68449876040ae22f9.jpg

On Tuesday, Mustafa, who heads Azerbaijan's Great Order Party, was injured in Baku as a result of an assassination attempt by unknown assailants outside his house, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said. On Wednesday, the Azerbaijani State Security Service called the attack on Mustafa a terrorist attack. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman also listed military exercises by Iran along the Azerbaijani borders, military flights over the border and anti-Azerbaijani statements by Iranian officials as examples of provocations conducted against Baku. The relations between Azerbaijan and Iran have remained tense in recent years, with Baku condemning Tehran's military exercises near its borders and accusing it of supporting Yerevan in the conflict around the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region (also known as the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh). The possibility of further escalation emerged after an armed man driven by personal motives attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran in January, killing one person and injuring two others. Azerbaijan evacuated its staff after the fatal shooting and suspended its diplomatic mission in Tehran.

azerbaijan

azerbaijan

baku

tehran

tehran

nagorno-karabakh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

baku, tehran, azerbaijani lawmaker, fazil mustafa, terrorist attack, nagorno-karabakh