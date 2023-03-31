https://sputniknews.com/20230331/andrew-tate-released-from-romanian-jail-1109016592.html

Andrew Tate Released From Romanian Jail

Andrew Tate Released From Romanian Jail

The controversial influencer, 36, has been held in a jail in Bucharest since the end of 2022 alongside his brother Tristan Tate, 34. The two have been accused of organized crime, rape, and human trafficking.

On Friday a Romanian appeals court ordered the British-American influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate to be released from jail alongside his brother, and be placed under house arrest. In the process the court "rejected the prosecution's proposal to extend the pre-trial detention", according to Agence France-Presse (AFP)."[The court] replaces the measure of preventive detention ordered against the defendants.. with the preventive measure of house arrest, for a period of 30 days," the order reads. The alleged rapist and his brother were accused of running a sex and porn ring which exploited victims, and were helped by two women: 28-year-old Georgiana Naghel, and 32-year-old Luana Radu. Radu is also rumored to be Tate's girlfriend, according to one American news outlet. Radu and Naghel have not be formally charged. The group's request to be released from custody has been rejected four times since they were first taken into custody at the end of last year. Tate, who once claimed he was "absolutely a misogynist" in an interview with another YouTuber, adding that there was "no such thing as an independent female" said he became a "self-made millionaire" by running a "webcam business from [his] apartment". "My job was to meet a girl, go on a few dates, sleep with her, test if she's quality, get her to fall in love with me to where she'd do anything I say and then get her on webcam so we could become rich together," he wrote on his website, which was taken down in February of 2022.Despite being removed from the show Big Brother in 2016 after a video revealed him beating a woman, Tate had amassed a large following on social media sites with much of his fanbase being made up of young men. He was then banned by several social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for his misogynistic, though he was recently reinstated on Twitter.

