Why are More EU Leaders Eager to Visit China?

Several European leaders plan to visit China next month, among them French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez starts his visit to China on Thursday, making him the second leader of a European country to visit the PRC since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, which saw German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s trip to Beijing.Sanchez plans to hold commercially focused meetings during the Boao Forum for Asia on the Chinese island of Hainan on March 30 before traveling to Beijing to meet President Xi Jinping on March 31.The Spanish prime minister himself told reporters that he would “find out firsthand what [China’s] position is for peace in Ukraine, and transmit the message that the Ukrainians will be the ones who establish the conditions for peace.”He added that Xi's previous invitation to Sanchez to visit China proves "the international recognition given to Spain during a time of such complex geopolitical difficulties."Sanchez’s visit to China comes after Xi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last week to promote Beijing’s 12-point peace plan for Ukraine, which was rejected by some Western politicians as unviable. Putin, however, emphasized that the blueprint could be a basis for ending the Ukraine conflict when the West is ready to accept the plan.The plan called "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis" in particular calls for the cessation of hostilities, resumption of peace talks, as well as the end of the West’s unilateral sanctions on Russia and an abandonment of the Cold War mentality.Who Else Plans to Visit China? French President Emmanuel Macron has meanwhile announced a readiness to visit China early next month to discuss the Ukraine standoff.Speaking to reporters last week, Macron said that he had “suggested to [European Commission President Ursula] von der Leyen that she accompany him to China” on April 4 so they could speak “with a unified voice” on the matter.Apart from Macron and Von der Leyen, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said that he would visit China soon, even though the date of the trip has yet to be finalized.Cui Hongjian, director of the Department of European Studies at the China Institute of International Studies, told the newspaper that China is in a unique position in promoting the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis.Separately, experts pointed to the development of China-EU relations, which they said is an objective and realistic necessity.The newspaper quoted Gao Jian, director of the Center for European Think Tank Studies at Shanghai International Studies University, as saying that in the post-COVID pandemic era, the global economy remains sluggish, and Europe realizes that the US-suggested "decoupling" (the idea of reducing mutual reliance in a range of areas) has a negative impact on Europe.Therefore, it’s safe to say that the EU should focus on bolstering bilateral trade and economic relations with China, Gao concluded.

