US Taking Increasingly Aggressive Steps to Keep Its Former Clout - Brazil's Workers' Party
US Taking Increasingly Aggressive Steps to Keep Its Former Clout - Brazil's Workers' Party

20:15 GMT 30.03.2023
The United States is taking increasingly aggressive and belligerent steps to preserve its former influence, Romeno Pereira, the secretary of the Brazilian left-wing Workers' Party, said on Thursday.
The politician delivered his speech at the first constitutive session of the international organizing committee of "Forum of supporters against modern neocolonial practices", the informal association of political parties and social movements, which took place earlier in the day.Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev suggested that the forum transforms into a permanently operating international platform. He also suggested holding the platform's founding event in October 2023.
US Taking Increasingly Aggressive Steps to Keep Its Former Clout - Brazil's Workers' Party

20:15 GMT 30.03.2023
