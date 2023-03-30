https://sputniknews.com/20230330/us-taking-increasingly-aggressive-steps-to-keep-its-former-clout---brazils-workers-party-1108974519.html

US Taking Increasingly Aggressive Steps to Keep Its Former Clout - Brazil's Workers' Party

US Taking Increasingly Aggressive Steps to Keep Its Former Clout - Brazil's Workers' Party

The United States is taking increasingly aggressive and belligerent steps to preserve its former influence, Romeno Pereira, the secretary of the Brazilian left-wing Workers' Party, said on Thursday.

2023-03-30T20:15+0000

2023-03-30T20:15+0000

2023-03-30T20:15+0000

world

us

us hegemony

decline

china

russia

brazil workers party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1b/1108828604_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_ebd5cfd938e1ebbf4773d2cbfe63478b.jpg

The politician delivered his speech at the first constitutive session of the international organizing committee of "Forum of supporters against modern neocolonial practices", the informal association of political parties and social movements, which took place earlier in the day.Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev suggested that the forum transforms into a permanently operating international platform. He also suggested holding the platform's founding event in October 2023.

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

neocolonialism, us domination hegemony, romeno pereira, brazilian workers party, new world order, us aggression