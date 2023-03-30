https://sputniknews.com/20230330/us-house-committee-passes-resolution-to-audit-money-sent-to-ukraine-1108966822.html
US House Committee Passes Resolution to Audit Money Sent to Ukraine
US House Committee Passes Resolution to Audit Money Sent to Ukraine
US Congresswoman for Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Thursday that her resolution to audit "every single" taxpayer dollar for Ukraine was passed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
2023-03-30T15:30+0000
2023-03-30T15:30+0000
2023-03-30T15:31+0000
americas
us
ukrainian crisis
marjorie taylor greene
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105694496_0:0:2997:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_55b4fa57351406f1d35573b53c5b20a4.jpg
The committee passed the motion in a 90-20 vote. Earlier in March, Greene had said she remained committed to not supporting initiatives to send more money to Ukraine, rather encouraging Kiev to find a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. In February, the congresswoman had introduced a Resolution of Inquiry into Taxpayer Dollars Spent in Ukraine. Greene’s proposal was aimed at achieving better transparency on where and how the funds were spent. The resolution, among other things, would request that US President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken provide the House Committee with all information on the use of taxpayer money sent to Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20230329/west-doesnt-want-to-stop-ukraine-conflict-russian-foreign-minister-1108921627.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105694496_80:0:2783:2027_1920x0_80_0_0_30b0f32e27c29089f57def90027bae71.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us pumping kiev with weapons, ukrainian crisis, us, ukraine, audit
us pumping kiev with weapons, ukrainian crisis, us, ukraine, audit
US House Committee Passes Resolution to Audit Money Sent to Ukraine
15:30 GMT 30.03.2023 (Updated: 15:31 GMT 30.03.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Congresswoman for Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Thursday that her resolution to audit "every single" taxpayer dollar for Ukraine was passed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
"I’m happy to announce that my resolution to audit every single American taxpayer dollar sent to Ukraine has PASSED the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The American People deserve to know where all of their money is being sent," Greene wrote on social media.
The committee passed the motion in a 90-20 vote.
Earlier in March, Greene had said she remained committed to not supporting initiatives to send more money to Ukraine, rather encouraging Kiev to find a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.
In February, the congresswoman had introduced a Resolution of Inquiry into Taxpayer Dollars Spent in Ukraine
. Greene’s proposal was aimed at achieving better transparency on where and how the funds were spent.
The resolution, among other things, would request that US President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken provide the House Committee with all information on the use of taxpayer money sent to Ukraine.