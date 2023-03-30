International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230330/us-house-committee-passes-resolution-to-audit-money-sent-to-ukraine-1108966822.html
US House Committee Passes Resolution to Audit Money Sent to Ukraine
US House Committee Passes Resolution to Audit Money Sent to Ukraine
US Congresswoman for Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Thursday that her resolution to audit "every single" taxpayer dollar for Ukraine was passed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
2023-03-30T15:30+0000
2023-03-30T15:31+0000
americas
us
ukrainian crisis
marjorie taylor greene
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105694496_0:0:2997:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_55b4fa57351406f1d35573b53c5b20a4.jpg
The committee passed the motion in a 90-20 vote. Earlier in March, Greene had said she remained committed to not supporting initiatives to send more money to Ukraine, rather encouraging Kiev to find a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. In February, the congresswoman had introduced a Resolution of Inquiry into Taxpayer Dollars Spent in Ukraine. Greene’s proposal was aimed at achieving better transparency on where and how the funds were spent. The resolution, among other things, would request that US President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken provide the House Committee with all information on the use of taxpayer money sent to Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20230329/west-doesnt-want-to-stop-ukraine-conflict-russian-foreign-minister-1108921627.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105694496_80:0:2783:2027_1920x0_80_0_0_30b0f32e27c29089f57def90027bae71.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us pumping kiev with weapons, ukrainian crisis, us, ukraine, audit
us pumping kiev with weapons, ukrainian crisis, us, ukraine, audit

US House Committee Passes Resolution to Audit Money Sent to Ukraine

15:30 GMT 30.03.2023 (Updated: 15:31 GMT 30.03.2023)
© OLIVIER DOULIERYUS President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 21, 2022. - Zelensky is in Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden and address Congress -- his first trip abroad since Russia invaded in February.
US President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 21, 2022. - Zelensky is in Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden and address Congress -- his first trip abroad since Russia invaded in February. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
© OLIVIER DOULIERY
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Congresswoman for Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Thursday that her resolution to audit "every single" taxpayer dollar for Ukraine was passed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"I’m happy to announce that my resolution to audit every single American taxpayer dollar sent to Ukraine has PASSED the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The American People deserve to know where all of their money is being sent," Greene wrote on social media.

The committee passed the motion in a 90-20 vote.
Earlier in March, Greene had said she remained committed to not supporting initiatives to send more money to Ukraine, rather encouraging Kiev to find a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.
Sergey Lavrov. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
West Doesn’t Want to Stop Ukraine Conflict: Russian Foreign Minister
Yesterday, 12:52 GMT
In February, the congresswoman had introduced a Resolution of Inquiry into Taxpayer Dollars Spent in Ukraine. Greene’s proposal was aimed at achieving better transparency on where and how the funds were spent.
The resolution, among other things, would request that US President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken provide the House Committee with all information on the use of taxpayer money sent to Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала