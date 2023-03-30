https://sputniknews.com/20230330/us-drones-heavily-involved-in-guiding-kievs-forces-before-russian-intercept-1108948606.html

US Drones 'Heavily Involved' in Guiding Kiev's Forces Before Russian Intercept

US Drones 'Heavily Involved' in Guiding Kiev's Forces Before Russian Intercept

The crash of a US surveillance drone in the Black Sea earlier this month was a major embarrassment for the Pentagon. Mark Sleboda said the incident also crippled efforts to target Russian troop positions for Ukraine's forces.

2023-03-30T12:49+0000

2023-03-30T12:49+0000

2023-03-30T12:49+0000

russia

us

ukraine

black sea

mark sleboda

mq-9 reaper

su-27

sevastopol

yemen

john kirby

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108508502_57:0:1337:720_1920x0_80_0_0_c596d8e3bd712e2e76597081d18ccbb0.png

A senior US military source told media earlier this week that US spy drones were "for the time being" giving a wide berth to Russia's Black Sea Coast "to avoid being too provocative." The source admitted that the new route plan "definitely limits our ability to gather intelligence," but there was "an appetite" at the Pentagon to return to more aggressive operations.The changes followed last week's incident when a US MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed into the sea after it was intercepted by two Russian Su-27 fighter jets while flying towards the Crimean region with its identifying transponder turned off.The US Department of Defense claimed the Russian pilots dumped fuel on the drone in several close passes, then one collided with it, damaging the propeller.But video footage released by the Pentagon ostensibly from the UAV, which it has failed to recover, crucially cuts before the alleged moment of impact, resuming with the drone flying in a different direction at much lower altitude. The Russian Ministry of Defence said the Reaper lost control after attempting rapid evasive manoeuvres and crashed into the sea.International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda posed the question to Sputnik: "Did it crash or was it brought down?" The analyst also pointed out that western media reports of the Reaper incident have failed to mention that Russia declared a restricted air and sea space zone around Crimea at the start of its special military operation to de-Nazify Ukraine in February 2022."There is a normal precedent when militaries are involved to restrict airspace, to protect themselves and to keep other commercial traffic and other nations right out of the military zone," Sleboda stressed. "The US has restricted airspace over east Syria, where its occupation forces are still there... The US did the same thing around the northern part of the Persian Gulf there during its invasion of Iraq."US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, who was Pentagon press secretary until late May 2022, has insisted that US Air Force flights would continue as close as 12 miles from Russian territory in accordance with "international law."The foreign policy expert said the Pentagon's admission that the more southerly route taking by its aircraft since the incident was severely inhibiting their intelligence gathering capability — and its "appetite" to return — meant Russia's assertion of its no-fly zone would have a significant effect on fighting on the ground. "It is largely underestimated how important a role intelligence like that is in this conflict," Sleboda said. "It is very important. It is a huge advantage."He pointed out that the US would not accept military aircraft from a foreign country such as Cuba flying so close to its naval stations, "providing real time intelligence" as its drones and manned electronic intelligence aircraft are doing around its main Black Sea base at Sevastopol in Crimea. "The US, at least for the moment, is backing off," he noted.For more in-depth analysys, check out Fault Lines.

https://sputniknews.com/20230316/russia-has-good-odds-of-retrieving-reaper-gaining-access-to-technology-and-info-1108474897.html

russia

ukraine

black sea

sevastopol

yemen

crimea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

russia, ukraine, us, drone, interception, mq-9 reaper, su-27, black sea, sevastopol, crimea