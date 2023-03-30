International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230330/ukrainian-commercial-court-notes-kiev-pechersk-lavras-monks-claim-lawyer-says-1108957926.html
Ukrainian Commercial Court Notes Kiev-Pechersk Lavra's Monks' Claim, Lawyer Says
Ukrainian Commercial Court Notes Kiev-Pechersk Lavra's Monks' Claim, Lawyer Says
Kiev Commercial Court noted the claim filed by the Orthodox Christian monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, a historic monastery in the Ukrainain capital, Protopriest Nikita Tchekman, the clerics' legal adviser, said, adding the first session will take place on April 26.
2023-03-30T12:47+0000
2023-03-30T12:47+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian orthodox church (uoc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108863592_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a7376099ddc325bde115412083f0e5ba.jpg
The monks also pleaded for a formal ban on any actions by the National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve, in which the monastery is located, that would disrupt the everyday life of the religious community. The conflict around Kiev-Pechersk Lavra escalated after the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture terminated the lease agreement unilaterally, accusing the monks of violating the terms of the deal, and ordered them to leave the Lavra by March 29. Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said the monks could stay if they joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU). However, Metropolitan Bishop Pavel (Lebed), viceregent of the Lavra, said that no compromise was possible. The Russian Orthodox Church says the UOC is a "self-governing church with the rights of broad autonomy" within the Moscow Patriarchate. However, in the wake of the military operation that Russia launched in Ukraine more than a year ago, the UOC said it was independent from the Moscow Patriarchate and did not support the special op. In January, the Ukrainian government submitted a bill to parliament that seeks to ban the UOC in Ukraine if its connection with Russia is proven.
https://sputniknews.com/20230329/priest-condemns-godless-zelensky-regimes-seizure-of-kiev-pechersk-lavra-during-great-lent--1108925813.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230329/synod-member-zelenskys-us-handlers-likely-behind-decision-to-seize-kiev-pechersk-lavra--1108933149.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108863592_218:0:2949:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f92782846e37067ba3864509c801dcc1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kiev-pechersk lavra, ukrainian orthodox church, orthodox church. christianity
kiev-pechersk lavra, ukrainian orthodox church, orthodox church. christianity

Ukrainian Commercial Court Notes Kiev-Pechersk Lavra's Monks' Claim, Lawyer Says

12:47 GMT 30.03.2023
© Sputnik / StringerA general view shows the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Ukraine.
A general view shows the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev Commercial Court noted the claim filed by the Orthodox Christian monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, a historic monastery in the Ukrainain capital, Protopriest Nikita Tchekman, the clerics' legal adviser, said, adding the first session will take place on April 26.
"The preliminary hearing will take place on April 26, at 11 a.m., in Kiev Commercial Court. We are praying for the restoration of violated rights of our church members and for a just ruling," he said, as quoted by the Educational Department of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).
Kiev Monastery of the Caves - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
World
Priest Condemns 'Godless' Zelensky Regime's Seizure of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra During Great Lent
Yesterday, 15:15 GMT
The monks also pleaded for a formal ban on any actions by the National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve, in which the monastery is located, that would disrupt the everyday life of the religious community.
The conflict around Kiev-Pechersk Lavra escalated after the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture terminated the lease agreement unilaterally, accusing the monks of violating the terms of the deal, and ordered them to leave the Lavra by March 29. Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said the monks could stay if they joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU). However, Metropolitan Bishop Pavel (Lebed), viceregent of the Lavra, said that no compromise was possible.
A general view shows the Uspensky Cathedral of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Ukraine, November 16, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
Analysis
Zelensky's US Handlers Likely Behind Decision to Seize Kiev-Pechersk Lavra
Yesterday, 18:14 GMT
The Russian Orthodox Church says the UOC is a "self-governing church with the rights of broad autonomy" within the Moscow Patriarchate. However, in the wake of the military operation that Russia launched in Ukraine more than a year ago, the UOC said it was independent from the Moscow Patriarchate and did not support the special op. In January, the Ukrainian government submitted a bill to parliament that seeks to ban the UOC in Ukraine if its connection with Russia is proven.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала