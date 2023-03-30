https://sputniknews.com/20230330/uganda-dispatches-troops-for-peacekeeping-mission-to-drc-1108949750.html

Uganda Dispatches Troops for Peacekeeping Mission to DRC

2023-03-30T12:50+0000

Uganda has dispatched its troops as part of East African Community Regional Force for a peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).The flag-off ceremony was held on Wednesday by Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) commander for Land Forces, Lt. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga. It was attended by Senior UPDF Officers, special invited guests and residents of the area.While the official press-release hasn't disclosed the exact number of troops being dispatched to the DRC, AFP reported that Uganda had sent 1,000 soldiers.During his speech, Muhanga noted that this mission brings the UPDF to a new level of peacekeeping operations. Colonel Michael Walaka Hyeroba commands Ugandan troops.Currently, there are more than 120 militant groups acting in the eastern DRC, including M23 which seized some parts of the country's territory since it relaunched its fight against the Congolese government forces. Despite the recently announced ceasefire clashes between the rebels and the government forces reportedly continue. In order to hamper the conflict in the region, East African nations’ leaders agreed last summer to establish regional forces.Uganda, Burundi and Kenya earlier sent their military contingent to DR Congo to take part in the mission. South Sudan has also announced that it would deploy some 750 troops to the DRC.

