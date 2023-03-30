https://sputniknews.com/20230330/turkish-parliament-ratifies-finlands-nato-membership-protocol---deputy-speaker-1108976777.html

Turkish Parliament Ratifies Finland's NATO Membership Protocol - Deputy Speaker

The Grand National Assembly of Turkey ratified the protocol on Finland's membership in NATO, Deputy Speaker Haydar Akar said. Thus, all NATO members have ratified Finland's accession to the alliance and only a few formal procedures remain.

Before Finland officially becomes a member of NATO, an exchange of letters will take place, after which Helsinki's accession documents must be formally submitted to the US State Department, which serves as the alliance's depository under the 1949 NATO Founding Treaty.On March 23, the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Turkish Parliament considered the ratification of Finland's protocol on NATO membership, adopted it and subsequently submitted it to Parliament for consideration.On Monday, Finland's membership in NATO was supported by the Hungarian parliament. Turkey was the last of the alliance's members to vote on the issue.Last May Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO. Turkiye initially blocked the application process, but in June Ankara, Stockholm and Helsinki signed a security memorandum that addressed Turkiye's concerns.Nevertheless, because of the scandalous burning of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Sweden, Turkiye has said that it is not ready to ratify the accession of Sweden to NATO. Hungary also did not approve Sweden's application at the moment because of interstate disagreements.

