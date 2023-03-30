https://sputniknews.com/20230330/singapores-prime-minister-voices-concern-over-china-us-relations-1108954141.html

Singapore's Prime Minister Voices Concern Over China-US Relations

The current relations between the United States and China concern other countries because any clash between the states will have dire consequences for both sides and the world, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday.

The prime minister noted that Washington and Beijing disagree on many intractable issues, including trade and investment, supply chains, cybersecurity, advanced and critical technologies, and freedom of navigation. The BFA was established in 2001. The forum's aims are to develop coordination and cooperation between Asian countries, intensify dialogue and economic ties with other world regions, as well as to create a platform for establishing a dialogue on economic, social and other issues between officials, entrepreneurs, specialists and scientists. This year's forum is taking place from March 28-31 under the theme An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges. For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is taking place completely offline.

