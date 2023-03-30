https://sputniknews.com/20230330/senate-grills-starbucks-ceo-kamala-in-africa-restrict-act-1108935548.html

Senate Grills Starbucks CEO, Kamala in Africa, RESTRICT Act

Senate Grills Starbucks CEO, Kamala in Africa, RESTRICT Act

Idaho moves toward restricting travel for abortion access, and a sinister possible context for the Nashville school shooting emerges.

2023-03-30T04:01+0000

2023-03-30T04:01+0000

2023-03-30T09:19+0000

political misfits

steven donziger

abortion

ukrainian orthodox church (uoc)

china

public health

ukraine

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108935402_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2c8d390c4b8812e4436dbc0532515bb5.png

Senate Grills Starbucks CEO, Kamala in Africa, RESTRICT Act Idaho moves toward restricting travel for abortion access, and a sinister possible context for the Nashville school shooting emerges.

Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the latest update in attorney Steven Donziger’s case, the Senate inquiry into union-busting by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, Kiev’s decision to expel monks and nuns from a cathedral within the city, the erosion of nuclear transparency between the US and Russia, the current situation in Bakhmut, and trends in Taiwan Strait tensions.Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist Dr. Yolandra Hancock discusses the increase in the child mortality rate in the United States; how this country is responding to this increase in mortality as opposed to campaigns against infectious diseases; how the Nashville shooting should inform conversations about psychiatric drugs, therapy and violence; and the looming loss of Medicaid for millions of Americans.Editor of the Pan-African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses Kamala Harris' trip to Ghana, the myth of the Chinese Debt Trap on Africa, how African leaders are reacting to the developmental interest from other continents, South African workers strikes as cost and quality of life crises boil over, and whether Lesotho’s desire to assert land claims will present tension moving forward.Technologist and cohost of the Covert Action Magazine podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the RESTRICT Act and the threat it could pose to privacy and internet access, and what is behind the executive order that bans the US government use of spyware.The Misfits also discuss more legal trouble for JPMorgan and a refreshing call for peace in the New York Times.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, what is chevron doing in ecuador, ecuadorian environmental issues, who is steven donziger, what is child mortality rate in the us, medicaid in us, us vp visit to africa, why kamala harris visits africa, what is restrict act, us spyware, who controls our data