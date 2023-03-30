https://sputniknews.com/20230330/senate-grills-starbucks-ceo-kamala-in-africa-restrict-act-1108935548.html
Senate Grills Starbucks CEO, Kamala in Africa, RESTRICT Act
Senate Grills Starbucks CEO, Kamala in Africa, RESTRICT Act
Idaho moves toward restricting travel for abortion access, and a sinister possible context for the Nashville school shooting emerges.
2023-03-30T04:01+0000
2023-03-30T04:01+0000
2023-03-30T09:19+0000
political misfits
steven donziger
abortion
ukrainian orthodox church (uoc)
china
public health
ukraine
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108935402_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2c8d390c4b8812e4436dbc0532515bb5.png
Senate Grills Starbucks CEO, Kamala in Africa, RESTRICT Act
Idaho moves toward restricting travel for abortion access, and a sinister possible context for the Nashville school shooting emerges.
Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the latest update in attorney Steven Donziger’s case, the Senate inquiry into union-busting by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, Kiev’s decision to expel monks and nuns from a cathedral within the city, the erosion of nuclear transparency between the US and Russia, the current situation in Bakhmut, and trends in Taiwan Strait tensions.Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist Dr. Yolandra Hancock discusses the increase in the child mortality rate in the United States; how this country is responding to this increase in mortality as opposed to campaigns against infectious diseases; how the Nashville shooting should inform conversations about psychiatric drugs, therapy and violence; and the looming loss of Medicaid for millions of Americans.Editor of the Pan-African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses Kamala Harris' trip to Ghana, the myth of the Chinese Debt Trap on Africa, how African leaders are reacting to the developmental interest from other continents, South African workers strikes as cost and quality of life crises boil over, and whether Lesotho’s desire to assert land claims will present tension moving forward.Technologist and cohost of the Covert Action Magazine podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the RESTRICT Act and the threat it could pose to privacy and internet access, and what is behind the executive order that bans the US government use of spyware.The Misfits also discuss more legal trouble for JPMorgan and a refreshing call for peace in the New York Times.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
china
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108935402_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d76c117c2e15635a7a1939b8b23ad36e.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
political misfits, what is chevron doing in ecuador, ecuadorian environmental issues, who is steven donziger, what is child mortality rate in the us, medicaid in us, us vp visit to africa, why kamala harris visits africa, what is restrict act, us spyware, who controls our data
political misfits, what is chevron doing in ecuador, ecuadorian environmental issues, who is steven donziger, what is child mortality rate in the us, medicaid in us, us vp visit to africa, why kamala harris visits africa, what is restrict act, us spyware, who controls our data
Senate Grills Starbucks CEO, Kamala in Africa, RESTRICT Act
04:01 GMT 30.03.2023 (Updated: 09:19 GMT 30.03.2023)
Idaho moves toward restricting travel for abortion access, and a sinister possible context for the Nashville school shooting emerges.
Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the latest update in attorney Steven Donziger’s case, the Senate inquiry into union-busting by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, Kiev’s decision to expel monks and nuns from a cathedral within the city, the erosion of nuclear transparency between the US and Russia, the current situation in Bakhmut, and trends in Taiwan Strait tensions.
Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist Dr. Yolandra Hancock discusses the increase in the child mortality rate in the United States; how this country is responding to this increase in mortality as opposed to campaigns against infectious diseases; how the Nashville shooting should inform conversations about psychiatric drugs, therapy and violence; and the looming loss of Medicaid for millions of Americans.
Editor of the Pan-African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses Kamala Harris' trip to Ghana, the myth of the Chinese Debt Trap on Africa, how African leaders are reacting to the developmental interest from other continents, South African workers strikes as cost and quality of life crises boil over, and whether Lesotho’s desire to assert land claims will present tension moving forward.
Technologist and cohost of the Covert Action Magazine podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the RESTRICT Act and the threat it could pose to privacy and internet access, and what is behind the executive order that bans the US government use of spyware.
The Misfits also discuss more legal trouble for JPMorgan and a refreshing call for peace in the New York Times.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.