25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Conveys to IAEA Its Vision on Functioning of Security Zone Around ZNPP, Moscow Says
Russia Conveys to IAEA Its Vision on Functioning of Security Zone Around ZNPP, Moscow Says
Russia has conveyed to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) its vision on how the security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) should function, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.
2023-03-30T09:46+0000
2023-03-30T09:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
zaporozhye npp
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
Ukraine and the United States take a destructive position in connection with the security zone around the ZNPP, the diplomat said, adding that the two are ready to sacrifice the safety of the nuclear power plant to their political ambitions.
Russia Conveys to IAEA Its Vision on Functioning of Security Zone Around ZNPP, Moscow Says

09:46 GMT 30.03.2023
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.
Yesterday, 12:14 GMT
