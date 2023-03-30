https://sputniknews.com/20230330/russia-conveys-to-iaea-its-vision-on-functioning-of-security-zone-around-znpp-moscow-says-1108949943.html

Russia Conveys to IAEA Its Vision on Functioning of Security Zone Around ZNPP, Moscow Says

Russia has conveyed to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) its vision on how the security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) should function, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

Ukraine and the United States take a destructive position in connection with the security zone around the ZNPP, the diplomat said, adding that the two are ready to sacrifice the safety of the nuclear power plant to their political ambitions.

