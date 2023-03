https://sputniknews.com/20230330/russia-china-iran-naval-drills-make-positive-contribution-to-maritime-security-beijing-says-1108945961.html

Russia, China, Iran Naval Drills Make Positive Contribution to Maritime Security, Beijing Says

Russia, China, Iran Naval Drills Make Positive Contribution to Maritime Security, Beijing Says

The joint military exercises of China, Russia and Iran have made a positive contribution to maritime security, as well as to regional peace and stability, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Thursday.

The drills that took place from March 15-18, also have increased the ability of the three countries' navies to jointly carry out a variety of military tasks at sea, the official added.

