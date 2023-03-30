https://sputniknews.com/20230330/pentagon-says-us-conducted-four-successful-cyber-security-operations-in-ukraine-1108964579.html

Pentagon Says US Conducted Four Successful Cyber Security Operations in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) US military has conducted four cybersecurity Hunt Forward operations in Ukraine in recent years, including one mission just before the beginning of the conflict in 2022, US Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) chief Gen. Paul Nakasone said during the hearing at the US House Armed Services Committee.

He stressed that “these four operations" were "extremely successful.” During these missions the US military and their Ukrainian "partners" were able to identify malware and other threats, Nakasone noted. The US General said that the Pentagon began its Hunt Forward operations as an effort to secure elections in the country from foreign interference in 2018. CYBERCOM described Hunt Forward Operations as defensive cyber missions conducted at the request of other countries. Special US military teams help their local partners to observe and detect malicious cyber activity on host nation networks, CYBERCOM said.

