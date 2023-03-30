https://sputniknews.com/20230330/pentagon-says-us-conducted-four-successful-cyber-security-operations-in-ukraine-1108964579.html
Pentagon Says US Conducted Four Successful Cyber Security Operations in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) US military has conducted four cybersecurity Hunt Forward operations in Ukraine in recent years, including one mission just before the beginning of the conflict in 2022, US Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) chief Gen. Paul Nakasone said during the hearing at the US House Armed Services Committee.
He stressed that “these four operations" were "extremely successful.”
During these missions the US military and their Ukrainian "partners" were able to identify malware and other threats, Nakasone noted.
4 October 2016, 22:28 GMT
“We were able to reassure our partner that we are going to provide support. And I think that among all the different things that occurred, it is incredibly important,” he added.
The US General said that the Pentagon began its Hunt Forward operations as an effort to secure elections in the country from foreign interference in 2018
“Since that time, we have conducted 47 missions in 22 countries on 70 different networks,” he said.
CYBERCOM described Hunt Forward Operations as defensive cyber missions conducted at the request of other countries. Special US military teams help their local partners to observe and detect malicious cyber activity on host nation networks, CYBERCOM said.