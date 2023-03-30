https://sputniknews.com/20230330/norwegian-police-say-seize-largest-batch-of-cocaine-in-countrys-history-1108978048.html

Norwegian Police Say Seize Largest Batch of Cocaine in Country’s History

Norwegian Police Say Seize Largest Batch of Cocaine in Country’s History

Oslo police seized 820 kilograms (1807 pounds) of cocaine transported in fruit boxes this week, police spokeswoman Grete Lien Metlid said on Thursday.

The report noted that this was the largest consignment of cocaine ever seized in Norway and its cost amounted to several hundred million Norwegian kroner. At the same time, the report added that the police did not detain anyone.Earlier this week, German law enforcement agencies seized the cocaine hidden in the batch of fruit in the city of Brandenburg, the broadcaster noted, adding that based on the information received from Germany, Norwegian customs officers were able to trace this cargo.

