International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230330/norwegian-police-say-seize-largest-batch-of-cocaine-in-countrys-history-1108978048.html
Norwegian Police Say Seize Largest Batch of Cocaine in Country’s History
Norwegian Police Say Seize Largest Batch of Cocaine in Country’s History
Oslo police seized 820 kilograms (1807 pounds) of cocaine transported in fruit boxes this week, police spokeswoman Grete Lien Metlid said on Thursday.
2023-03-30T23:36+0000
2023-03-30T23:36+0000
world
europe
norway
cocaine
drug trafficking
drug trade
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102913/43/1029134317_0:12:5503:3107_1920x0_80_0_0_b71affe2760db8f37fb85a4d44f814da.jpg
The report noted that this was the largest consignment of cocaine ever seized in Norway and its cost amounted to several hundred million Norwegian kroner. At the same time, the report added that the police did not detain anyone.Earlier this week, German law enforcement agencies seized the cocaine hidden in the batch of fruit in the city of Brandenburg, the broadcaster noted, adding that based on the information received from Germany, Norwegian customs officers were able to trace this cargo.
https://sputniknews.com/20230316/un-office-on-drugs-and-crime-says-global-supply-of-cocaine-at-record-levels-1108485715.html
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102913/43/1029134317_672:0:4832:3120_1920x0_80_0_0_af3ff30d9534837d0376a701624561ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cocaine, drugs in europe norway, norwegian cocaine batch, largest seizures of cocaine in history
cocaine, drugs in europe norway, norwegian cocaine batch, largest seizures of cocaine in history

Norwegian Police Say Seize Largest Batch of Cocaine in Country’s History

23:36 GMT 30.03.2023
© AP Photo / Fernando VergaraPackages of cocaine
Packages of cocaine - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
© AP Photo / Fernando Vergara
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MURMANSK (Sputnik) - Oslo police seized 820 kilograms (1807 pounds) of cocaine transported in fruit boxes this week, police spokeswoman Grete Lien Metlid said on Thursday.
"An extremely large drug seizure of 820 kilograms was made this week in the Oslo police district," Metlid said, as quoted by the Norwegian broadcaster.
The report noted that this was the largest consignment of cocaine ever seized in Norway and its cost amounted to several hundred million Norwegian kroner. At the same time, the report added that the police did not detain anyone.
Earlier this week, German law enforcement agencies seized the cocaine hidden in the batch of fruit in the city of Brandenburg, the broadcaster noted, adding that based on the information received from Germany, Norwegian customs officers were able to trace this cargo.
Coast Guard Cutter Tampa's crew offloaded approximately 5,500 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $94.6 million, in Miami, Tuesday, after interdicting a low profile vessel off the coast of Punta Gallinas, Colombia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2023
World
UN Office on Drugs and Crime Says Global Supply of Cocaine at Record Levels
16 March, 23:34 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала