NATO Deputy Chief Says Ukraine Military Aid Topped $70Bln
NATO Deputy Chief Says Ukraine Military Aid Topped $70Bln
NATO allies provided Ukraine with 65 billion euros ($70.8 billion) in military funding over the past year, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Thursday.
"Over the last year NATO allies have provided financial humanitarian and military support to Ukraine worth close to 150 billion euros, including 65 billion euros of military support," he said during the Vincent Briscoe annual security lecture at Imperial College London. Geoana said in a lecture at Imperial College London that the alliance expected the Ukrainian conflict to shape global security for decades to come. He spoke after unveiling a NATO tech hub on the Imperial College's White City Campus that will specialize in dual-use defense and commercial technologies. Russia has been warning countries giving weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies' arming and training Ukrainians are tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict.
NATO Deputy Chief Says Ukraine Military Aid Topped $70Bln

18:30 GMT 30.03.2023
An infantry fighting vehicle type Marder of the German Army (Bundeswehr) at the Armoured Corps Training Centre (Panzertruppenschule).
An infantry fighting vehicle type Marder of the German Army (Bundeswehr) at the Armoured Corps Training Centre (Panzertruppenschule). - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / FOCKE STRANGMANN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO allies provided Ukraine with 65 billion euros ($70.8 billion) in military funding over the past year, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Thursday.
"Over the last year NATO allies have provided financial humanitarian and military support to Ukraine worth close to 150 billion euros, including 65 billion euros of military support," he said during the Vincent Briscoe annual security lecture at Imperial College London.
Geoana said in a lecture at Imperial College London that the alliance expected the Ukrainian conflict to shape global security for decades to come. He spoke after unveiling a NATO tech hub on the Imperial College's White City Campus that will specialize in dual-use defense and commercial technologies.
M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
Americas
US Rolls Out Playing Cards Meant to Help Ukrainian Troops Learn About NATO Weapons
Yesterday, 13:46 GMT
Russia has been warning countries giving weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies' arming and training Ukrainians are tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict.
