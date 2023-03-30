https://sputniknews.com/20230330/moscow-says-washingtons-calls-to-leave-russia-seem-to-be-addressed-to-us-spies-1108976000.html

Moscow Says Washington's Calls to Leave Russia Seem to Be Addressed to US Spies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has joked about the White House's recent calls for US citizens to immediately leave... 30.03.2023, Sputnik International

On Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby urged US citizens to leave Russia, following the detention of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich in the country. On Wednesday, Gershkovich was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage in favor of the United States, the Russian Federal Security Service said, adding that the journalist had collected classified information about the activities of one of Russia's military-industrial complex firms. On Thursday, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow told Sputnik it had ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention for two months. The Wall Street Journal denies the allegations of espionage.

