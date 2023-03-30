https://sputniknews.com/20230330/military-industrial-complex-and-neo-cons-getting-rich-off-aimless-proxy-war-in-ukraine--1108969536.html

Military Industrial Complex and Neo-Cons Getting Rich Off 'Aimless' Proxy War in Ukraine

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul stated at the March 29 committee hearing that out of the $113 billion in US aid for Ukraine, around 60% is going to American troops, workers, and to modernizing US stockpiles, while just 20% of the funding is going directly to the Kiev regime in the form of direct budgetary assistance.McCaul highlighted at the March 29 hearing that he conducts the Ukraine aid oversight not to question the importance of support for Kiev, but to incentivize the Biden administration and Ukraine to use funds from Congress "with the highest degree of efficiency and effectiveness." The congressman and his peers insisted that the US has little to lose and much to gain from arming the Kiev regime. According to them, the weapons supplies to Ukraine cause problems for the Russian military on the one hand, while also providing an opportunity to reinvigorate the US military-industrial complex.McCaul also claimed that the funds are disbursed to Kiev following verification that the money is spent on approved items and activities. He went on to say that all funds also are subject to external, third-party monitoring by Deloitte. Additionally, the third-party watchdogs are reportedly cooperating with Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance to review its monitoring, transparency, verification, and reporting systems and procedures, according to the congressman. However, in April 2022, the American media quoted US officials and Pentagon sources as saying that Washington has few ways to track its arms sent to Ukraine. Multiple international agencies, including Interpol and Europol, have repeatedly raised concerns over the weapons smuggling problem in Ukraine. In October 2022, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova revealed that every month over $1 billion worth of NATO’s weapons earmarked for Kiev end up in the hands of militants from the Middle East, Central Africa and Southeast Asia. Earlier, the US-funded 2021 Global Organized Crime Index dubbed Ukraine one of the largest arms trafficking markets in Europe.

