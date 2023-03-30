https://sputniknews.com/20230330/magnitude-63-earthquake-strikes-off-chilean-coast-1108973607.html

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Off Chilean Coast

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Off Chilean Coast

A powerful 6.3 earthquake struck off the Chilean coast on Thursday, the National Seismological Center of the University of Chile said.

2023-03-30T19:01+0000

2023-03-30T19:01+0000

2023-03-30T19:01+0000

americas

chile

latin america

earthquake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c2a55e3061cab6eb49d884e365d6a1.jpg

The quakes were registered at 02:33 p.m. local time (17:33 GMT). The epicenter was located at a depth of 15 kilometers (9 miles) under the surface of the country's central region. So far, there have been no reports of possible casualties and damage. A total of 7,273 earthquakes were registered across Chile in 2022, according to data provided by the National Seismological Center.

americas

chile

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chile. latin america, earthquake