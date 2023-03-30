Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Off Chilean Coast

International
A powerful 6.3 earthquake struck off the Chilean coast on Thursday, the National Seismological Center of the University of Chile said.
The quakes were registered at 02:33 p.m. local time (17:33 GMT). The epicenter was located at a depth of 15 kilometers (9 miles) under the surface of the country's central region. So far, there have been no reports of possible casualties and damage. A total of 7,273 earthquakes were registered across Chile in 2022, according to data provided by the National Seismological Center.
19:01 GMT 30.03.2023
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - A powerful 6.3 earthquake struck off the Chilean coast on Thursday, the National Seismological Center of the University of Chile said.
The quakes were registered at 02:33 p.m. local time (17:33 GMT). The epicenter was located at a depth of 15 kilometers (9 miles) under the surface of the country's central region.
So far, there have been no reports of possible casualties and damage.
A total of 7,273 earthquakes were registered across Chile in 2022, according to data provided by the National Seismological Center.
Заголовок открываемого материала