https://sputniknews.com/20230330/lavrov-and-his-nicaraguan-counterpart-moncada-hold-press-conference-in-moscow--1108948346.html
Lavrov and His Nicaraguan Counterpart Moncada Hold Press Conference in Moscow
Lavrov and His Nicaraguan Counterpart Moncada Hold Press Conference in Moscow
Russia has long been supporting Nicaragua and its struggle for sovereignty since the revolution. Recently, Rosatom expressed interest in wind energy projects in this country, while Russian government donated 348.5 tons of flour to Nicaragua to support children.
2023-03-30T10:42+0000
2023-03-30T10:42+0000
2023-03-30T10:42+0000
world
russia
nicaragua
daniel ortega
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107756/49/1077564941_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3bcaa84758bf41b7ab461580554d2af3.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada are holding a joint press conference. Earlier, the two ministers held talks to discuss a broad range of bilateral issues. Recently, Rosatom expressed an interest in developing wind energy projects in Nicaragua, while the Russian government donated 348.5 tons of flour to the country to support local children.Analysts agree that Russia and Nicaragua have remained stalwart allies since Daniel Ortega and his followers toppled the oligarchic pro-US Somosa clan and defended the nation's sovereignty during the CIA-instigated civil war. Until now, Western countries have continued to attack Nicaraguan independence - recently Managua even had to expel the US ambassador and sever diplomatic ties with the Netherlands over interference in its internal affairs.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
russia
nicaragua
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107756/49/1077564941_323:0:3054:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d450620e02126f64a15c9605927c813e.jpg
Lavrov and Nicaraguan FM Moncada give press conference in Moscow
Lavrov and Nicaraguan FM Moncada give press conference in Moscow
2023-03-30T10:42+0000
true
PT30M38S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, nicaragua, struggle for sovereignty, contra war, sergey lavrov,
russia, nicaragua, struggle for sovereignty, contra war, sergey lavrov,
Lavrov and His Nicaraguan Counterpart Moncada Hold Press Conference in Moscow
Political scientists note that Russia and Nicaragua have been allies since Daniel Ortega and his followers toppled the oligarchic pro-US Somosa clan and defended the nation's sovereignty during the CIA-instigated civil war.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada are holding a joint press conference.
Earlier, the two ministers held talks to discuss a broad range of bilateral issues. Recently, Rosatom expressed an interest in developing wind energy projects in Nicaragua, while the Russian government donated 348.5 tons of flour to the country to support local children.
Analysts agree that Russia and Nicaragua have remained stalwart allies since Daniel Ortega and his followers toppled the oligarchic pro-US Somosa clan and defended the nation's sovereignty during the CIA-instigated civil war. Until now, Western countries have continued to attack Nicaraguan independence - recently Managua even had to expel the US ambassador and sever diplomatic ties with the Netherlands over interference in its internal affairs.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!