Lavrov and His Nicaraguan Counterpart Moncada Hold Press Conference in Moscow

Russia has long been supporting Nicaragua and its struggle for sovereignty since the revolution. Recently, Rosatom expressed interest in wind energy projects in this country, while Russian government donated 348.5 tons of flour to Nicaragua to support children.

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada are holding a joint press conference. Earlier, the two ministers held talks to discuss a broad range of bilateral issues. Recently, Rosatom expressed an interest in developing wind energy projects in Nicaragua, while the Russian government donated 348.5 tons of flour to the country to support local children.Analysts agree that Russia and Nicaragua have remained stalwart allies since Daniel Ortega and his followers toppled the oligarchic pro-US Somosa clan and defended the nation's sovereignty during the CIA-instigated civil war. Until now, Western countries have continued to attack Nicaraguan independence - recently Managua even had to expel the US ambassador and sever diplomatic ties with the Netherlands over interference in its internal affairs.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!

russia, nicaragua, struggle for sovereignty, contra war, sergey lavrov,