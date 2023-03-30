https://sputniknews.com/20230330/how-capitalism-criminalizes-and-erases-working-class-culture-1108937559.html

How Capitalism Criminalizes and Erases Working Class Culture

How Capitalism Criminalizes and Erases Working Class Culture

SCOTUS Rejects Appeal In Steven Donziger Case, World Athletics Bans Trans Women Athletes, Israeli Democracy Protests Ignore Palestinians

2023-03-30T04:04+0000

2023-03-30T04:04+0000

2023-03-30T09:36+0000

by any means necessary

byanymeansnecessary

radio

supreme court

lgbtq

israel

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108937411_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cc1f46c64a6bddc7f347ca2a577a8657.png

How Capitalism Criminalizes and Erases Working Class Culture SCOTUS Rejects Appeal In Steven Donziger Case, World Athletics Bans Trans Women Athletes, Israeli Democracy Protests Ignore Palestinians

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Steven Donziger, environmental attorney and human rights activist to discuss the Supreme Court refusing to hear an appeal filed by Donziger challenging his conviction for contempt of court, the background on that conviction and how Chevron targeted him after his involvement in a lawsuit on behalf of Ecuadorian indigenous people and farmers suffering from the effects of Chevron’s oil drilling there, the dangerous implications of this ruling and the threat posed to environmental activists by tactics like those employed by Chevron, and why this case cannot stop people from organizing.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports and host of the TransSporter Room to discuss World Athletics ban on allowing transgender women to compete with cisgender women in track and field, how the studies used to justify this ban actually contradict the logic behind the ban and expose what it really is about, and how the doctrine of fairness spouted by World Athletics is only about fairness for some.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Romana Rubeo, Managing Editor of the Palestine Chronicle to discuss massive protests in Israel over the now-paused judicial system overhaul proposed by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, how Netanyahu’s promise to right-wing minister Itamar Ben-Gvir guaranteeing him control over a national guard poses yet another threat to the well-being of Palestinians, and how these protests and their demands to save Israeli democracy have not engaged with the apartheid framework at its very core.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the aftermath of the clearing of homeless encampment in Washington, DC and how it demonstrates the fact that in the US housing is not created for the purpose of housing people, how the oppression of working class people in DC has contributed to the erosion of its culture as part of the campaign of gentrification, and Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen’s upcoming visits to Central American countries and how her rumored meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy fit into the latest stage of the US anti-China propaganda campaign.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

israel

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, what is chevron doing in ecuador, ecuadorian environmental issues, who is steven donziger, lgbtq+ in world sports, transgenders in world sports, judicial reform in israel, israeli judicial reform, protests in israel, palestinians protests, homeless camps in us, dc housing issue,