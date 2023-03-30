International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230330/high-ranking-venezuelan-oil-official-pleads-guilty-to-accepting-bribes---court-docs-1108940412.html
High-Ranking Venezuelan Oil Official Pleads Guilty to Accepting Bribes - Court Docs
High-Ranking Venezuelan Oil Official Pleads Guilty to Accepting Bribes - Court Docs
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The former counsel for Venezuela's state-owned oil company pleaded guilty in a Miami federal court on money laundering charges in... 30.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-30T01:09+0000
2023-03-30T01:09+0000
americas
venezuela
miami
pdvsa
bribery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16169/23/161692333_0:1012:2592:2470_1920x0_80_0_0_f710548ff0a9263f42c35870b6c8990a.jpg
Alvaro Ledo Nass, 43, admitted to taking bribes totaling $11.5 million while serving in senior roles at Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), according to the documents released on Wednesday. As part of a plea deal, Nass admitted to conspiring to commit money laundering, taking bribes in exchange for permitting a false currency transaction in 2014 that swayed several businessmen to loan bolivars at black market exchange rates. When the company paid back the money to the lenders, it did so at a much higher rate, garnering the scheming insiders millions of dollars in profit. Nass is one of many former Venezuelan officials charged or convicted in the US as part of a multi-year investigation aimed at deconstructing how these individuals stole billions from Venezuela. Called Operation Money Flight, the effort is managed by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which partners with federal, state, and local officials to prosecute members of drug trafficking enterprises. Nass faces up to 10 years in prison, 3 years of probation, and fines of up to $500,000, according to court documents.
https://sputniknews.com/20230309/chevron-european-firms-may-increase-oil-production-in-venezuela-if-possible---source-1108233378.html
americas
venezuela
miami
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16169/23/161692333_0:769:2592:2713_1920x0_80_0_0_38867af9228101139c04d3c4b6ba5d1b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela, miami, pdvsa, bribery
venezuela, miami, pdvsa, bribery

High-Ranking Venezuelan Oil Official Pleads Guilty to Accepting Bribes - Court Docs

01:09 GMT 30.03.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Kutuzov /  / Go to the mediabankCorruption
Corruption - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Kutuzov /
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The former counsel for Venezuela's state-owned oil company pleaded guilty in a Miami federal court on money laundering charges in connection with a conspiracy to siphon millions from the state, court documents revealed.
Alvaro Ledo Nass, 43, admitted to taking bribes totaling $11.5 million while serving in senior roles at Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), according to the documents released on Wednesday.
As part of a plea deal, Nass admitted to conspiring to commit money laundering, taking bribes in exchange for permitting a false currency transaction in 2014 that swayed several businessmen to loan bolivars at black market exchange rates. When the company paid back the money to the lenders, it did so at a much higher rate, garnering the scheming insiders millions of dollars in profit.
In this Nov. 6, 2013 file photo, a Whiting Petroleum Co. pumpjack pulls crude oil from the Bakken region of the Northern Plains near Bainville, Mont. U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2023
Americas
Chevron, European Firms May Increase Oil Production in Venezuela if Possible - Source
9 March, 19:52 GMT
Nass is one of many former Venezuelan officials charged or convicted in the US as part of a multi-year investigation aimed at deconstructing how these individuals stole billions from Venezuela. Called Operation Money Flight, the effort is managed by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which partners with federal, state, and local officials to prosecute members of drug trafficking enterprises.
Nass faces up to 10 years in prison, 3 years of probation, and fines of up to $500,000, according to court documents.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала