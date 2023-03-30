https://sputniknews.com/20230330/eu-set-to-destroy-own-car-industry-with-combustion-engine-ban-expert-warns-1108954994.html

EU Set to Destroy Own Car Industry With Combustion Engine Ban, Expert Warns

EU Set to Destroy Own Car Industry With Combustion Engine Ban, Expert Warns

Brussels has effectively set about ending the European Union's leading role in global car exports with its 2035 phase-out of internal combustion engines, Samuele Furfari, a professor of geopolitics of energy at ESCP Business School in London, told Sputnik.

2023-03-30T11:42+0000

2023-03-30T11:42+0000

2023-03-30T11:42+0000

economy

european union (eu)

combustion

electric car

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106619/68/1066196841_0:219:4590:2801_1920x0_80_0_0_dcd69c758f9ea99310229af2375e0514.jpg

On Tuesday, the European Commission adopted a regulation that sets 2035 as the deadline for taking gas- and diesel-powered cars off the road. Italy and several other EU members stepped in at the last moment to carve out an exemption for vehicles that run on e-fuels, which are synthetic fuels produced from renewable electricity sources. Furfari, a Belgian engineer who used to manage the European Commission's biofuels research program, called the phase-out untenable and dangerous for EU car exports, which have already dropped by 23 billion euros ($25 billion) in 2021 from their peak of 150 billion euros in 2015. The EU accounted for 7.33% of the world's carbon dioxide emissions in 2021, according to a 2022 report. Moreover, EU transport emissions made up only 1% of the total, making the phase-out of fossil fuel-powered vehicles pointless, Furfari said. The expert warned that the German-driven energy transition risked putting thousands of jobs on the chopping block in Europe, since production of combustion engines is labor-intensive, while the electric car industry is not. Electric vehicles are also too expensive to make and have been thriving on subsidies despite the EU being a market economy, the professor added. The EU's bid to have electric vehicles replace combustion engine cars will also require rebuilding electricity networks from top to bottom. This will come at a very high price, which will be borne by all electricity consumers in Europe, Furfari told Sputnik. Furfari estimated that oil remained the most widely used primary source of energy in the EU, while alternative transportation fuels had been the European Commission's pipe dream for decades. The EU already tried to produce biofuels economically between 1975 and 1990, the expert recalled. The expert said it was illusory and incomprehensible to rely on unreliable and expensive electricity sources, such as wind and solar, to produce chemicals that are found cheaper outside the bloc. Mandating the use of electric, hydrogen or e-fuel vehicles is a mistake, he said, and European taxpayers will shoulder its cost.

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/electric-car-fires-may-become-issue-as-number-of-such-vehicles-continues-to-grow-expert-says-1083809638.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210805/biden-to-set-goal-of-50-electric-vehicles-sales-by-2030-on-thursday-white-house-says-1083535104.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european union, european economy, european auto industry, combustion engine