https://sputniknews.com/20230330/consular-access-granted-to-arrested-us-wsj-journalist-russian-foreign-ministry-1108971655.html

Consular Access Granted to Arrested US WSJ Journalist: Russian Foreign Ministry

Consular Access Granted to Arrested US WSJ Journalist: Russian Foreign Ministry

Consular access has been granted to the arrested Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau correspondent Evan Gershkovich, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Thursday.

2023-03-30T17:55+0000

2023-03-30T17:55+0000

2023-03-30T17:55+0000

world

wall street journal

journalist

espionage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108971377_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e49ea97635651fc07701f3c2a4466917.jpg

Earlier in the day, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow told Sputnik that it has decided to arrest Gershkovich for two months over espionage suspicions. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Gershkovich was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on a suspicion of espionage for the United States. According to FSB, Gershkovich collected classified information about the activities of one of Russian military-industrial complex firms. "Yes," Zakharova said, answering the question whether Gershkovich has been granted consular access. The diplomat gave no further details on the matter.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

evan gershkovich