International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230330/chinas-3-military-ships-move-toward-area-of-joint-us-japan-south-korea-drills-1108967726.html
China's 3 Military Ships Move Toward Area of Joint US-Japan-South Korea Drills: Tokyo
China's 3 Military Ships Move Toward Area of Joint US-Japan-South Korea Drills: Tokyo
two Chinese missile destroyers and one tanker moved through the Tsushima Strait to the Sea of Japan where joint naval drills will be held by Japan, the United States and South Korea, the Japanese Joint Staff said on Thursday.
2023-03-30T15:53+0000
2023-03-30T16:33+0000
asia
china
japan
south korea
asian version of nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/16/1094080723_0:45:1200:720_1920x0_80_0_0_53de324c2032b83a1afd52cf758d7954.jpg
On Tuesday, China's Type 052D guided missile destroyer was spotted 240 kilometers (149 miles) of the Goto islands in Japan's prefecture of Nagasaki, with China's Type 055 destroyer and a tanker detected in the area an hour later, the joint staff said, adding that the three ships went through the Tsushima Strait toward the Sea of Japan the next day. The Japanese news agency reported earlier in the week that the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and its strike group arrived at a port in the South Korean city of Busan and is expected to take part in joint drills along with South Korea and Japan in the Sea of Japan. On Monday, the US ship conducted joint exercises with South Korean naval forces in the waters off the southern resort island of Jeju. In what media called an apparent response to the joint US-South Korea naval exercise, North Korea launched two ground-to-ground tactical ballistic missiles to test a nuclear warhead in the air on Monday.
https://sputniknews.com/20230322/us-increasing-military-presence-in-asia-pacific-region-to-deter-russia-china-shoigu-says--1108682980.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230227/japan-mulling-purchase-of-about-400-tomahawk-cruise-missiles-from-us-media-reports-1107832247.html
china
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/16/1094080723_18:0:978:720_1920x0_80_0_0_c262b1cc0ccaa0fb3e9c60939961b73b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, japan, south korea, military drills, asian version of nato
china, japan, south korea, military drills, asian version of nato

China's 3 Military Ships Move Toward Area of Joint US-Japan-South Korea Drills: Tokyo

15:53 GMT 30.03.2023 (Updated: 16:33 GMT 30.03.2023)
© Photo : eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu JianThe amphibious dock landing ships Wuzhishan (Hull 987), Kunlunshan (Hull 998) and Changbaishan (Hull 989) attached to a landing ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam alongside in waters of the South China Sea during a maritime training exercise on November 18, 2020
The amphibious dock landing ships Wuzhishan (Hull 987), Kunlunshan (Hull 998) and Changbaishan (Hull 989) attached to a landing ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam alongside in waters of the South China Sea during a maritime training exercise on November 18, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
© Photo : eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jian
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Two Chinese missile destroyers and one tanker moved through the Tsushima Strait to the Sea of Japan where joint naval drills will be held by Japan, the United States and South Korea, the Japanese Joint Staff said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, China's Type 052D guided missile destroyer was spotted 240 kilometers (149 miles) of the Goto islands in Japan's prefecture of Nagasaki, with China's Type 055 destroyer and a tanker detected in the area an hour later, the joint staff said, adding that the three ships went through the Tsushima Strait toward the Sea of Japan the next day.
U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2023
Russia
US Increasing Military Presence in Asia-Pacific Region to Deter Russia, China, Shoigu Says
22 March, 11:02 GMT
The Japanese news agency reported earlier in the week that the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and its strike group arrived at a port in the South Korean city of Busan and is expected to take part in joint drills along with South Korea and Japan in the Sea of Japan.
On Monday, the US ship conducted joint exercises with South Korean naval forces in the waters off the southern resort island of Jeju.
A Tactical Tomahawk Block IV cruise missile, conducts a controlled flight test over the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) western test range complex in southern California - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2023
Military
Japan to Purchase of About 400 Tomahawk Cruise Missiles From US
27 February, 06:21 GMT
In what media called an apparent response to the joint US-South Korea naval exercise, North Korea launched two ground-to-ground tactical ballistic missiles to test a nuclear warhead in the air on Monday.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала