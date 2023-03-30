https://sputniknews.com/20230330/brics-working-on-new-form-of-currency---state-duma-deputy-chairman-1108974142.html

BRICS Working on New Form of Currency - State Duma Deputy Chairman

BRICS Working on New Form of Currency - State Duma Deputy Chairman

The BRICS countries are working on creating a new form of currency and may present ideas on its development at the organization's upcoming summit in South Africa, State Duma Deputy Chairman Alexander Babakov said on Thursday.

2023-03-30T19:39+0000

2023-03-30T19:39+0000

2023-03-30T19:39+0000

economy

brics

currency

reserve currency

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1e/1104854072_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e7a1b2410da740b20e448329d3cad71d.jpg

He also did not rule out the possibility of a single currency emerging in BRICS. This currency could be secured not just by gold, but also by other groups of products, rare-earth elements or soil, Babakov added.BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. The next BRICS summit will take place in August 2023, in South Africa.

https://sputniknews.com/20230128/new-currency-zones-taking-shape-within-brics-as-global-dollar-system-crumbling-economist-says-1106787680.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics, brics working on new currency, economic world dedollarization, state duma deputy chairman alexander babakov, new world reserve currencies