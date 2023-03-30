https://sputniknews.com/20230330/breaking-active-shooter-reported-at-joint-base-andrew-1108973917.html
BREAKING: Joint Base Andrew on Lockdown After Active Shooter Reports
An active shooter situation has been reported at Joint Base Andrew (fka Andrews Airforce Base) in Maryland, outside of Washington DC.
An active shooter situation has been reported at Joint Base Andrew (fka Andrews Airforce Base) in Maryland, outside of Washington DC.The base has been put into lockdown and all service members have been told to shelter in place.At around 2:37 p.m. on Thursday, the base sent out an emergency alert to service members, advising that there was an armed individual, but it is unknown at this time if any shots have been fired.Reportedly, the suspect is carrying an AR-15 style rifle and is being described as a white male wearing a purple sweatshirt and black shorts.The alert asked service members to call 911 and ask to be connected to base security if they see anyone moving around."Security Forces, foot and mobile patrols are out looking for the suspect," the alert said in an update. The Base reportedly said the suspect was spotted near base housing, which is used to house enlisted military personnel and their families.Joint Base Andrew is located in Prince George's County in Maryland, not far from Washington D.C. it is often used by high profile officials to fly in and out of the city, including the vice president and president.Last year, the base was shutdown after two individuals, one armed, breached the security perimeter. That incident took place shortly after Vice President Kamala Harris' plane had taken off.Live streamed footage by local media appears to show base law enforcement take someone into custody near a pond at a park on the base. It is unknown at this time if the individual was armed and the lockdown has not yet been lifted.A helicopter was also seen flying overhead after the individual appeared to be detained.MORE TO COME
