White House Says Taiwanese Leader's Private 'Transit' Via US in Line With One China Policy

Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen's transit through the United States is private, unofficial, and consistent with Washington's "one China" policy, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

The Taiwanese leader is on a 10-day diplomatic trip to South and Central America that includes transit through the US. Beijing grew concerned about her plans to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a stop in Los Angeles.

