https://sputniknews.com/20230329/west-doesnt-want-to-stop-ukraine-conflict-russian-foreign-minister-1108921627.html

West Doesn’t Want to Stop Ukraine Conflict: Russian Foreign Minister

West Doesn’t Want to Stop Ukraine Conflict: Russian Foreign Minister

Lavrov also accused NATO of “actually fighting on Kiev’s side” and being involved in the Ukrainian standoff “deeper and deeper.”

2023-03-29T12:52+0000

2023-03-29T12:52+0000

2023-03-29T13:18+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

sergey lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108921765_0:163:3065:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_db34a7f8a601599db463cbd402606fa9.jpg

The West is unwilling to stop the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after talks with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Wednesday.Lavrov said “The last such tirade came from our colleague, Mr. [US Secretary of State Anthony] Blinken,” who said earlier this week that a possible truce in Ukraine currently would be in the interests of Russia and that this cannot be allowed. He also said that NATO is in fact “fighting on the side of the Kiev regime,” and is involved in the Ukrainian conflict to its full extent.Amirabdollahian, for his part, pointed out that Western supplies of various weapons to Kiev complicate the Ukraine conflict, which he said should only be settled via political means. Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since the beginning of the ongoing Russian special military operation. Moscow has repeatedly warned that these arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful settlement and further escalate the Ukraine conflict, making NATO a full party to the conflict.

https://sputniknews.com/20221221/west-seeks-to-prolong-conflict-in-ukraine-as-much-as-possible-to-weaken-russia-shoigu-1105670660.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

conflict in ukraine, west's unwillingness to stop ukraine conflict, western countries' military aid to ukraine