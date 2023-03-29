https://sputniknews.com/20230329/watch-russian-ka-52-helicopter-firing-missiles-at-ukrainian-forces-positions-1108904426.html
Watch Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Firing Missiles at Ukrainian Forces’ Positions
During sorties showed in a clip, the Ka-52s flew at extremely low altitude in order not to be spotted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s air defense systems.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has published a video of Ka-52 attack helicopters' combat performance as part of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.The footage shows the Ka-52s lifting off, flying at extremely low altitude, as well as launching unguided rockets at enemy targets and landing.The MoD said in a statement that while performing combat missions, Ka-52 crews launched missile strikes on fortified strongholds and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Watch Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Firing Missiles at Ukrainian Forces’ Positions
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has published a video of Ka-52 attack helicopters’ combat performance as part of Moscow’s special military operation
in Ukraine.
The footage shows the Ka-52s lifting off, flying at extremely low altitude, as well as launching unguided rockets at enemy targets and landing.
The MoD said in a statement that while performing combat missions, Ka-52 crews launched missile strikes on fortified strongholds and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
“Pilots [are seen] approaching combat zone with the help of low-level terrain following, which allows the crews to remain unnoticed by enemy air defense systems,” the statement added, referring to the video.
The Ka-52 Alligator is a twin-seat aircraft
based on the Ka-50 Black Shark helicopter. The Ka-52 is capable of effectively eliminating enemy targets in action zones and can quickly dodge any retaliatory fire.