Watch Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Firing Missiles at Ukrainian Forces’ Positions

During sorties showed in a clip, the Ka-52s flew at extremely low altitude in order not to be spotted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s air defense systems.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has published a video of Ka-52 attack helicopters’ combat performance as part of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.The footage shows the Ka-52s lifting off, flying at extremely low altitude, as well as launching unguided rockets at enemy targets and landing.The MoD said in a statement that while performing combat missions, Ka-52 crews launched missile strikes on fortified strongholds and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.The Ka-52 Alligator is a twin-seat aircraft based on the Ka-50 Black Shark helicopter. The Ka-52 is capable of effectively eliminating enemy targets in action zones and can quickly dodge any retaliatory fire.

