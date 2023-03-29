https://sputniknews.com/20230329/wanna-feel-what-its-like-to-die-vr-program-offers-preview-of-death-and-out-of-body-experience-1108926622.html

Wanna Feel What It's Like to Die? VR Program Offers Preview of Death and Out-of-Body Experience

Some people, who have already a VR “death simulator”, warn that it can be anxiety-inducing experience and even may cause panic.

With no one really knowing what it's like to die once and for all, Australian artist Shaun Gladwell did not think twice about creating a new virtual reality (VR) simulation that gives participants an insight into the afterlife.The simulation is part of Gladwell’s exhibit called "Passing Electrical Storms", which is featured in the Melbourne Now culture festival held at the National Gallery of Victoria.The simulation also features an out-of-body portion, which allows users to look down on their dead bodies as they float above.Individuals going through the experience are hooked to a heart monitor, and they can quit at any time they find it too uncomfortable. Staff is on hand to “pull you out” if it gets too unsettling.“What happens is you're lying down, the bed vibrates, and you flatline. The doctors come over the top of you. You can see yourself in the goggles and they try to revive you - it doesn't work. Then you float up out past them into space, and it keeps going,” Crook added.

