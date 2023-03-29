International
Sputnik International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US Senator Risch Says He Supports US Escalation With Russia to Win Ukraine Conflict
US Senator Risch Says He Supports US Escalation With Russia to Win Ukraine Conflict
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Senator Jim Risch said on Wednesday that he supports escalation between the United States and Russia for the sake of supporting Ukraine... 29.03.2023
russia's special operation in ukraine
jim risch
ukraine
russia
f-16
military aid
"I’m not a great fan of this argument, that we can’t escalate. If you don’t escalate, you’re going to lose," Risch said during remarks at the Hudson Institute. "So, I’m all in for escalation." Risch, the leading Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he supports giving Ukraine most any military equipment except nuclear weapons, including F-16 fighter jets. Risch added that he is not worried about the potential use of nuclear weapons by Russia in response to US actions. The Biden administration is not considering giving Ukraine F-16 fighter jets at this time, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said last week. The US is prioritizing the delivery of systems it believes Ukraine needs most in the coming weeks and months, Kirby said. Last month, US President Joe Biden said F-16s are off the table "for now."
US Senator Risch Says He Supports US Escalation With Russia to Win Ukraine Conflict

21:32 GMT 29.03.2023
© AP Photo / Evan VucciJim Risch
Jim Risch - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Senator Jim Risch said on Wednesday that he supports escalation between the United States and Russia for the sake of supporting Ukraine, including by providing Kiev with fighter jets.
"I’m not a great fan of this argument, that we can’t escalate. If you don’t escalate, you’re going to lose," Risch said during remarks at the Hudson Institute. "So, I’m all in for escalation."
Risch, the leading Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he supports giving Ukraine most any military equipment except nuclear weapons, including F-16 fighter jets.
Risch added that he is not worried about the potential use of nuclear weapons by Russia in response to US actions.
The Biden administration is not considering giving Ukraine F-16 fighter jets at this time, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said last week. The US is prioritizing the delivery of systems it believes Ukraine needs most in the coming weeks and months, Kirby said.
Last month, US President Joe Biden said F-16s are off the table "for now."
