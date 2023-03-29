https://sputniknews.com/20230329/us-senate-passes-bill-to-repeal-1991-2002-iraq-war-authorizations-1108932456.html

US Senate Passes Bill to Repeal 1991, 2002 Iraq War Authorizations

US Senate Passes Bill to Repeal 1991, 2002 Iraq War Authorizations

The US Senate on Wednesday passed a bill to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs) against Iraq, sending the bill to the House of Representatives before final approval by US President Joe Biden.

2023-03-29T17:01+0000

2023-03-29T17:01+0000

2023-03-29T17:04+0000

Senators passed the bill in a bipartisan vote of 66-30, with 46 lawmakers sponsoring the bill across both parties. The 1991 AUMF permitted the United States’ involvement in the Gulf War, while the 2002 AUMF allowed the invasion of Iraq to overthrow the government of Saddam Hussein. The Biden administration supports repealing the two AUMFs, the White House said earlier this month. The legislation would advance the administration’s commitment to strong and comprehensive relationships with Iraq partners without impacting current military operations, the White House said.

