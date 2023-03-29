https://sputniknews.com/20230329/us-public-opinion-on-russian-special-op-in-ukraine-shifted-russias-deputy-envoy-to-un-says-1108894482.html
US Public Opinion on Russian Special Op in Ukraine Shifted, Russia's Deputy Envoy to UN Says
US Public Opinion on Russian Special Op in Ukraine Shifted, Russia's Deputy Envoy to UN Says
Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik that he has witnessed a positive shift in US public opinion towards Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.
Polyanskiy said that this shift is particularly obvious when he is invited to American talk shows. The poll released in mid-February showed American public support for providing aid to Ukraine dropped by 13% since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, from 60% to 48 percent.
US Public Opinion on Russian Special Op in Ukraine Shifted, Russia's Deputy Envoy to UN Says
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik), Lenka White - Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik that he has witnessed a positive shift in US public opinion towards Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.
"I personally feel this shift in public opinion," Polyanskiy said. "At the beginning of our special military operation, many people were disoriented and they had very wrong perception of what our aims are and what is really behind the special military operations."
Polyanskiy said that this shift is particularly obvious when he is invited to American talk shows.
"People are asking more, I will say, in-depth questions," he said.
The poll released in mid-February showed American public support for providing aid to Ukraine dropped by 13% since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, from 60% to 48 percent.