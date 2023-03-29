https://sputniknews.com/20230329/us-public-opinion-on-russian-special-op-in-ukraine-shifted-russias-deputy-envoy-to-un-says-1108894482.html

US Public Opinion on Russian Special Op in Ukraine Shifted, Russia's Deputy Envoy to UN Says

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik that he has witnessed a positive shift in US public opinion towards Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

Polyanskiy said that this shift is particularly obvious when he is invited to American talk shows. The poll released in mid-February showed American public support for providing aid to Ukraine dropped by 13% since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, from 60% to 48 percent.

