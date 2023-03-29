https://sputniknews.com/20230329/ukraine-conflict-far-from-peace-amid-lack-of-diplomatic-effort-from-west---polyanskiy-1108889474.html
The conflict in Ukraine is far from reaching a peaceful solution due to a lack of diplomatic efforts by Western countries providing military assistance to Kiev, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The conflict in Ukraine is far from reaching a peaceful solution due to a lack of diplomatic efforts by Western countries providing military assistance to Kiev, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.
"I think we are far enough from peace at this moment," Polyanskiy said. "Difficult to get further at this stage because there are no meaningful diplomatic efforts from the part of Western countries. The only thing they are doing, they're just supplying weapons and flaming up the conflict. So it's hard to speak about any meaningful peace efforts and a projection or a chance to have it this year."
Polyanskiy further said that Russia is ready to take part in meaningful discussions of how to satisfy the objectives of its special military operation through other means, but given the lack of any desire by the West to discuss it, Moscow has to move forward militarily.
Moreover, the Russian envoy explained that Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus
is in response to the United Kingdom's plans
to supply the Ukrainian army with armor-piercing shells made of depleted uranium
.
Polyanskiy underscored that no concrete steps have been taken so far to move Russian tactical nuclear weapons into Belarus.
He also pointed out that the US has deployed nuclear weapons on European soil
for decades already, ignoring Russian complaints on this matter.
"I think we're now making or about to make kind of a parallel step, which matches the things that the United States has been doing for decades," Polyanskiy said.
The countries of the so-called collective West ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The assistance includes air defense missiles and guns, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, armored vehicles and various kinds of ammunition.