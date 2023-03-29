https://sputniknews.com/20230329/taiwanese-president-to-make-unofficial-stopovers-in-us-while-on-tour-in-central-america-1108894613.html

Taiwanese President to Make ‘Unofficial’ Stopovers in US While on Tour in Central America

Taiwanese President to Make ‘Unofficial’ Stopovers in US While on Tour in Central America

The US and China remain at odds over Taiwan, which is seen by Beijing as an essential part of Chinese territory.

2023-03-29T08:32+0000

2023-03-29T08:32+0000

2023-03-29T09:06+0000

world

us

china

taiwan

tsai ing-wen

tour

guatemala

belize

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108894319_0:145:2802:1721_1920x0_80_0_0_36c6769303499fd49e22069ea3686571.jpg

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen left Taipei on Wednesday for a 10-day tour of Central America, during which she is due to visit Taiwan’s allies, Guatemala and Belize.Tsai’s office said that after arriving in New York, President Tsai would continue her trip by meeting Guatemalan counterpart Alejandro Giammattei on April 1 and Belize Prime Minister John Briceno on April 3. It will be followed by the Taiwanese president stopping in Los Angeles, in McCarthy’s home state of California, on her way home. This was preceded by China's Taiwan Affairs Office claiming in a statement that "This so-called transit by the Taiwan leader is essentially a provocation that aims to seek independence, relying on the US."The statement was earlier echoed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, who denounced Tsai’s planned trip, warning that Beijing disapproved of any contact between the governments of the US and Taiwan.A Paris-headquartered news agency meanwhile cited an unnamed senior Biden administration official as saying that "There's absolutely no reason for China to use that as a pretext to overreact or to engage in further coercion directed at Taiwan."In an apparent attempt to assuage diplomatic concerns, US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby earlier argued that President Tsai’s stops in the US would be “unofficial” and “business as usual.”There is speculation, however, that the Taiwanese president’s trips to New York and Los Angeles will most likely add fuel to Beijing-Taipei tensions. One news network reported that Beijing “holds particular dislike for Tsai and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, who see Taiwan as a de facto independent state although they have stopped short of declaring full independence to avoid a war with China.”“The complete reunification of the motherland is the common aspiration of all Chinese people and the meaning of national rejuvenation. One should actively promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and resolutely oppose interference by outside forces and separatist activities aimed at achieving Taiwan independence," Xi told a Chinese National People's Congress session earlier this week.US-China Tensions Over Taiwan The US ended formal relations with Taiwan in 1979, as stipulated in the second communiqué and the US Congress-ratified Taiwan Relations Act that came into effect that year.Since then, the US has maintained a “strategic ambiguity” policy of neither encouraging Taiwanese independence nor its reconciliation with Beijing. Under the Taiwan Relations Act, the US continues to provide the island with arms to help Taipei to defend itself in case of any military event. This is vehemently opposed by Beijing, which sees Taiwan as an essential part of China, rejecting, however, a military scenario when it comes to the island’s reunification with the mainland.The situation around Taiwan escalated after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August 2022. China condemned the trip, dubbing it a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island in a retaliation move.Simmering Chinese-US tensions over Taiwan have deteriorated significantly during President Joe Biden's tenure amid the POTUS’ repeated promises to come to the island’s defense if it were “invaded” by China. In late 2021, Taiwan's Defense Ministry revealed that over 600 US military personnel have visited the island since 2019, in contravention of the One-China policy.On top of that, the US has repeatedly sent its warships to the Taiwan Strait, with Beijing slamming such missions as provocations and labeling Washington the "destroyer of peace and stability" and "a security risk creator” in the region.

https://sputniknews.com/20230302/pentagon-us-advances-possible-619mln-sale-of-f-16-munitions-to-taiwan-amid-china-tensions-1107922689.html

china

guatemala

belize

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

taiwanese president tsai ing-wen's tour of latin america, tsai’s planned unofficial stopovers in the us, china-us tensions over taiwan