https://sputniknews.com/20230329/swiss-government-introduces-exemptions-from-russia-sanctions-1108937217.html

Swiss Government Introduces Exemptions From Russia Sanctions

Swiss Government Introduces Exemptions From Russia Sanctions

Switzerland introduced exemptions from sanctions against Russia, authorizing the provision of certain humanitarian services to Russian organizations, including the transfer of funds, if it is necessary for the protection of Swiss interests, the Federal Council said on Wednesday.

2023-03-29T20:12+0000

2023-03-29T20:12+0000

2023-03-29T20:12+0000

economy

europe

switzerland

russia

sanctions

exemption

european union (eu)

eu

switzerland’s federal council

rossiya segodnya

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102567/51/1025675168_0:53:1024:629_1920x0_80_0_0_604dbf7795d624a74f5a03317744491f.jpg

Earlier in the day, the Swiss government announced that it had joined the 10th package of EU sanctions against Russia with several exemptions.The council said that it would also introduce the possibility of authorizing the transfer of economic resources to sanctioned entities in Russia in cases when this was deemed necessary for the country's interests. The decision was prompted by the need to prevent shares of two Swiss companies coming into possession of sanctioned Russian banks, the statement read.There are also sanctions exemptions for the Rossiya Segodnya media group, as Switzerland does not plan to ban the media group from reporting, though it will be prohibited from advertising in the country, Erik Reumann, spokesman of the Swiss Federal Department of Economics, told RIA Novosti.In late February, the EU introduced its 10th sanctions package against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine targeting 87 Russian nationals and 34 entities, including media organizations, such as Rossiya Segodnya. The package has brought the total number of blacklisted entities to 205, while 1,473 people face travel bans and asset freezes. EU sanctions include financial and trade restrictions, as well as individual sanctions.

switzerland

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

switzerland, eu 10th sanctions package against russia, are sanctions against russia effective, swiss federal council, sanctions against rossiya segodnya, erik reumann, spokesman of the swiss federal department of economics, russia sanctions