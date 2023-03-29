https://sputniknews.com/20230329/seoul-reportedly-introduces-ai-technology-to-monitor-digital-sex-crimes-1108922483.html

Seoul Reportedly Introduces AI Technology to Monitor Digital Sex Crimes

Seoul has introduced artificial intelligence (AI) technology to detect and monitor digital sex crimes round the clock, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Wednesday, citing authorities.

The city's center for combating digital sex crimes unveiled an AI-based monitoring system developed by the Seoul Institute of Technology that automatically searches for and deletes sexually exploitative videos on social media and prevents them from spreading further, the report said. The system significantly reduces the time it takes to complete such a task from two hours to three minutes, and its accuracy and speed will increase even more as the data accumulates, the report added. This is the first time South Korea has used AI technology to combat digital sex crimes. In its year-long operation so far, the center has reportedly helped 402 victims of digital sex crimes, with more than half of them in their teens and 20s.

