Russian, Iranian FMs to Discuss North-South Corridor, JCPOA, Syria in Moscow

Iranian FM, during an official visit to Moscow, will discuss with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov a number of issues, including the North-South transport corridor, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and the situation in Syria.

The top diplomats of Iran and Russia will discuss the resumption of the JCPOA.Talks to resume the JCPOA with Iran began in 2021. Their main goal is to restore the deal and lift the sanctions previously imposed on Tehran by the United States after Washington's withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018. Iran, if the agreement is signed, vows to stop the development of its nuclear program.The sides will also touch upon the construction of the International North–South Transport Corridor (a multimodal route from St. Petersburg to the port of Mumbai, India), which has not been completed yet.Among the other most anticipated parts of the meeting were the previously postponed talks between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey. During these discussions, the sides intended to discuss preparations for a ministerial meeting on the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus.Amir-Abdollahian last visited Russia in August 2022.

