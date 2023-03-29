https://sputniknews.com/20230329/russian-iranian-fms-to-discuss-north-south-corridor-jcpoa-syria-in-moscow-1108890153.html
Russian, Iranian FMs to Discuss North-South Corridor, JCPOA, Syria in Moscow
Iranian FM, during an official visit to Moscow, will discuss with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov a number of issues, including the North-South transport corridor, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and the situation in Syria.
01:51 GMT 29.03.2023 (Updated: 01:52 GMT 29.03.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during an official visit to Moscow, will discuss with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday a number of bilateral and international issues, including the North-South transport corridor, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the situation in Syria.
The top diplomats of Iran and Russia will discuss the resumption of the JCPOA.
"One of the issues to be raised during our tomorrow discussions with [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov will be the JCPOA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program]," Iranian Foreign Minister said in his Telegram account, upon arriving in Moscow. "Russia played an efficient role in the new round of the 4+1 talks in Vienna, which continued for a few months. Our Russian colleagues keep fulfilling their obligations related to returning the sides [to the negotiating table]."
Talks to resume the JCPOA with Iran began in 2021. Their main goal is to restore the deal and lift the sanctions previously imposed on Tehran by the United States after Washington's withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018. Iran, if the agreement is signed, vows to stop the development of its nuclear program.
The sides will also touch upon the construction of the International North–South Transport Corridor
(a multimodal route from St. Petersburg to the port of Mumbai, India), which has not been completed yet.
Among the other most anticipated parts of the meeting were the previously postponed talks between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey. During these discussions, the sides intended to discuss preparations for a ministerial meeting on the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus.
Amir-Abdollahian last visited Russia in August 2022.