Russian FM Lavrov and His Iranian Counterpart Abdollahian Hold Talks in Moscow

Lately Russia became top investor in Islamic Republic, surpassing China, according to Tehran-run Organization for Investment and Economic and Technical Assistance. Moscow has spent roughly $2.7 billion on two oil projects in Iran since August 2021.

2023-03-29T08:13+0000

Sputnik is live from Moscow where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding meetings with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.It is expected that the key topic would be the revival of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, an international deal on the Iranian nuclear program). The JCPOA deal was agreed upon in 2015 in Vienna between Iran, the five permanent representatives of the UN Security Council and Germany. The deal imposed strict limitations on the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for significant sanctions relief. Despite Tehran's willingness to adhere to the JCPOA's conditions, the US under the Trump administration withdrew from the deal. Talks to resume the agreement began in 2021 and Russia has played a significant role in negotiations.It is also expected that top diplomats will discuss the construction of the International North–South Transport Corridor (a multimodal route from St. Petersburg to Mumbai) and the settlement process between Syria and Turkiye.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!

