25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Armed Forces Receive Hundreds of New Tanks Including T-90M - Source
The Russian armed forces have already received several hundred newly produced tanks, mainly T-90M Proryv, for use in the zone of special military operation in Ukraine, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"To date, the Russian defense industry has delivered several hundred new tanks, recently released from the assembly line, to the combat zone. These are mainly T-90M Proryv tanks, as well as deeply modernized T-72B3M tanks," the source said. The source added that "in terms of their tactical and technical characteristics, including armament, fire control system, protection, mobility, and situational awareness, these tanks are at least at the level of the most modern foreign vehicles."In addition, the T-90M and T-72B3M tanks are equipped with additional reactive armor that protects equipment against anti-tank weapons from almost all angles, the source said. Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has repeatedly warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful resolution and further escalate the conflict.
Russian Armed Forces Receive Hundreds of New Tanks Including T-90M - Source

03:24 GMT 29.03.2023
