https://sputniknews.com/20230329/russia-stance-on-new-start-unchanged-regardless-of-us-decision-on-data-exchange-1108893244.html

Russia Stance on New START Unchanged Regardless of US Decision on Data Exchange

Russia Stance on New START Unchanged Regardless of US Decision on Data Exchange

The position of Russia on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will remain unchanged regardless of whether the US continues to send notifications to Moscow under the treaty or not, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

2023-03-29T06:04+0000

2023-03-29T06:04+0000

2023-03-29T06:05+0000

world

russia

us

new start treaty

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083321779_0:0:1256:707_1920x0_80_0_0_94cfe1c17386dac974117d786f69e937.jpg

On Tuesday, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb said that Russian defense officials during their interaction on March 27 with US counterparts said that Moscow would not exchange semi-annual data with Washington in line with the New START treaty. As a countermeasure, the United States has decided that it will also not provide the semi-annual data on high-level numbers back to Russia. "We voluntarily assumed obligations to adhere to the central quantitative restrictions established by this treaty ... Our position does not depend on whether the Americans will transfer their data to us or not. It remains unchanged, which the American side has already been told several times," Ryabkov said. The US has no grounds to challenge Russia's position on suspending participation in the treaty and must fix all treaty violations, the diplomat said.

https://sputniknews.com/20230302/scott-ritter-new-start-all-but-collapsed-due-to-us-duplicity-negotiating-in-bad-faith-1107951693.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new start, russia-us start treaty, moscow on new start treaty, russia-us exchange of data under new start