https://sputniknews.com/20230329/qatari-foreign-minister-says-arab-countries-not-reach-consensus-on-relations-with-syria-1108890755.html
Qatari Foreign Minister Says Arab Countries Not Reach Consensus on Relations With Syria
Qatari Foreign Minister Says Arab Countries Not Reach Consensus on Relations With Syria
The Arab countries do not adhere to a single point of view on the normalization of relations with the leadership of Syria, and there are no noticeable changes around the situation with Damascus, Qatari Foreign Minister spokesman Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said on Tuesday.
2023-03-29T02:30+0000
2023-03-29T02:30+0000
2023-03-29T02:30+0000
world
syria
qatar
syrian war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/04/1081647629_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_598aafa05900fd98884b0f42668a94a5.jpg
"There is no Arab consensus on the normalization of relations with the Syrian regime at the present time, there are no signs of any noticeable development of the situation in the Syrian arena," Al Ansari told Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper. In addition, there are no signs of the restoration of diplomatic relations between Doha and Damascus, and Qatar "will not betray the victims of the Syrian crisis," the spokesman said. At the same time, Qatar supports all initiatives aimed at establishing peace in Syria, the spokesman added. Qatar, along with other Arab countries in the Persian Gulf, severed diplomatic relations with Syria in 2012 following the repressive measures of the Syrian authorities against demonstrators who participated in anti-government protests. However, some countries, including the UAE and Bahrain, restored diplomatic relations with Syria in 2018.
https://sputniknews.com/20230326/biden-is-committed-to-keeping-troops-in-syria-says-kirby-1108809690.html
syria
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/04/1081647629_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9083d84980d17b09a33488c95a3f80e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
qatar syria relations, damascus,
qatar syria relations, damascus,
Qatari Foreign Minister Says Arab Countries Not Reach Consensus on Relations With Syria
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Arab countries do not adhere to a single point of view on the normalization of relations with the leadership of Syria, and there are no noticeable changes around the situation with Damascus, Qatari Foreign Minister spokesman Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said on Tuesday.
"There is no Arab consensus on the normalization of relations with the Syrian regime at the present time, there are no signs of any noticeable development of the situation in the Syrian arena," Al Ansari told Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper.
In addition, there are no signs of the restoration of diplomatic relations between Doha and Damascus, and Qatar "will not betray the victims of the Syrian crisis," the spokesman said.
"Qatar's position on the Syrian crisis has not changed. It is clear and firm and not subject to the influence, unless it concerns changes within Syria," Al Ansari noted.
At the same time, Qatar supports all initiatives aimed at establishing peace in Syria, the spokesman added.
Qatar, along with other Arab countries in the Persian Gulf, severed diplomatic relations with Syria in 2012 following the repressive measures of the Syrian authorities against demonstrators who participated in anti-government protests. However, some countries, including the UAE and Bahrain, restored diplomatic relations with Syria in 2018.