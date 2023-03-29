https://sputniknews.com/20230329/putin-chairs-meeting-with-russian-government-1108904990.html
President is likely to discuss most pressing economic and social issues amidst Russian special military op.
Sputnik is broadcasting from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with ministers via videoconference. It is expected that the head of state will discuss the most pressing issues with officials, with an emphasis on the economy and the course of special military operation in Ukraine. Previously, Putin stated that despite Western sanctions, Russia managed to strengthen its economic sovereignty.Putin highlighted the fact that Russia's economy is starting to develop according to a new model. The major economic challenges that Russia faces are likely to be discussed.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
Putin Chairs Meeting With Russian Government
Sputnik is broadcasting from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with ministers via videoconference. It is expected that the head of state will discuss the most pressing issues with officials, with an emphasis on the economy and the course of special military operation in Ukraine.
Previously, Putin stated that despite Western sanctions, Russia managed to strengthen its economic sovereignty.
"Russia has passed a very important stage in its development this year, perhaps this is the most important result of 2022. What is it: we have boosted our economic sovereignty. After all, what did our enemy count on? That we will collapse in two or three weeks or in a month, that's what they were counting on," he emphasized.
Putin highlighted the fact that Russia's economy is starting to develop according to a new model. The major economic challenges that Russia faces are likely to be discussed.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!