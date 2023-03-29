https://sputniknews.com/20230329/pittsburgh-police-investigating-reports-of-active-shooter-at-catholic-school-1108930840.html

Pittsburgh Police Investigating Reports of Active Shooter at Catholic School

Authorities in Pittsburgh said on Wednesday that they are investigating reports about a possible active shooter situation at a local Catholic school.

"Alert...police are investigating reports of an [active] shooter. There is no evidence of that at this time," police said via Twitter. A spokesperson for Central Catholic school told reporters the reports of an active shooter are believed to be a hoax.

