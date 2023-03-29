https://sputniknews.com/20230329/pittsburgh-police-investigating-reports-of-active-shooter-at-catholic-school-1108930840.html
Pittsburgh Police Investigating Reports of Active Shooter at Catholic School
Pittsburgh Police Investigating Reports of Active Shooter at Catholic School
Authorities in Pittsburgh said on Wednesday that they are investigating reports about a possible active shooter situation at a local Catholic school.
2023-03-29T15:25+0000
2023-03-29T15:25+0000
2023-03-29T15:32+0000
americas
us
pittsburgh
school shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101702/92/1017029286_0:130:2501:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_d7a01bbebceb8a8a711a47832dac36fe.jpg
"Alert...police are investigating reports of an [active] shooter. There is no evidence of that at this time," police said via Twitter. A spokesperson for Central Catholic school told reporters the reports of an active shooter are believed to be a hoax.
americas
pittsburgh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101702/92/1017029286_140:0:2359:1664_1920x0_80_0_0_e9ae4e45718172de04566aa14c5de3d6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pittsburgh police, catholic school, school shooting, us
pittsburgh police, catholic school, school shooting, us
Pittsburgh Police Investigating Reports of Active Shooter at Catholic School
15:25 GMT 29.03.2023 (Updated: 15:32 GMT 29.03.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Authorities in Pittsburgh said on Wednesday that they are investigating reports about a possible active shooter situation at a local Catholic school.
"Alert...police are investigating reports of an [active] shooter. There is no evidence of that at this time," police said via Twitter.
A spokesperson for Central Catholic school told reporters the reports of an active shooter are believed to be a hoax.