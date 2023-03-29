International
WATCH LIVE: Second Democracy Summit Kicks Off in Washington, DC
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230329/pittsburgh-police-investigating-reports-of-active-shooter-at-catholic-school-1108930840.html
Pittsburgh Police Investigating Reports of Active Shooter at Catholic School
Pittsburgh Police Investigating Reports of Active Shooter at Catholic School
Authorities in Pittsburgh said on Wednesday that they are investigating reports about a possible active shooter situation at a local Catholic school.
2023-03-29T15:25+0000
2023-03-29T15:32+0000
americas
us
pittsburgh
school shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101702/92/1017029286_0:130:2501:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_d7a01bbebceb8a8a711a47832dac36fe.jpg
"Alert...police are investigating reports of an [active] shooter. There is no evidence of that at this time," police said via Twitter. A spokesperson for Central Catholic school told reporters the reports of an active shooter are believed to be a hoax.
americas
pittsburgh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101702/92/1017029286_140:0:2359:1664_1920x0_80_0_0_e9ae4e45718172de04566aa14c5de3d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pittsburgh police, catholic school, school shooting, us
pittsburgh police, catholic school, school shooting, us

Pittsburgh Police Investigating Reports of Active Shooter at Catholic School

15:25 GMT 29.03.2023 (Updated: 15:32 GMT 29.03.2023)
© Fotolia / Dominik HerzUS Police
US Police - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
© Fotolia / Dominik Herz
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Authorities in Pittsburgh said on Wednesday that they are investigating reports about a possible active shooter situation at a local Catholic school.
"Alert...police are investigating reports of an [active] shooter. There is no evidence of that at this time," police said via Twitter.
A spokesperson for Central Catholic school told reporters the reports of an active shooter are believed to be a hoax.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала