https://sputniknews.com/20230329/oliver-stone-goes-nuclear-now-in-his-new-documentary-1108927492.html
Oliver Stone Goes 'Nuclear Now' in His New Documentary
Oliver Stone Goes 'Nuclear Now' in His New Documentary
Academy-Award Winning Hollywood Director Oliver Stone will present "Nuclear Now," a documentary in support of nuclear power, at the end of April.
2023-03-29T14:40+0000
2023-03-29T14:40+0000
2023-03-29T14:40+0000
world
oliver stone
movie
film director
nuclear energy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107818/99/1078189918_0:112:3243:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_e6b184ba4cff0f09176af37c451da36f.jpg
In the trailer released for the documentary, the filmmaker and experts whom he interviewed argue that the future lies in nuclear energy and that coal and gas as energy sources are a threat to the planet. Nuclear energy should not be feared, it can save humanity, the trailer insists."Coal is dangerous. More people die from coal in a couple of weeks than have died from nuclear energy," one expert says, going on to say that this is due to "one accident at Chernobyl."Nuclear waste is nothing compared to the problem of climate change, argues another.The movie will be released in US theaters on April 28 and later on streaming platforms.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107818/99/1078189918_255:0:2986:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4fe9b18099baf92397479e784f6d943c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
oliver stone, oliver stone new movie, oliver stone documentary, film on nuclear energy, safety of nuclear energy
oliver stone, oliver stone new movie, oliver stone documentary, film on nuclear energy, safety of nuclear energy
Oliver Stone Goes 'Nuclear Now' in His New Documentary
Academy-Award Winning Hollywood Director Oliver Stone will present "Nuclear Now," a documentary in support of nuclear energy, at the end of April.
In the trailer released for the documentary, the filmmaker
and experts whom he interviewed argue that the future lies in nuclear energy and that coal and gas as energy sources are a threat to the planet. Nuclear energy should not be feared, it can save humanity, the trailer insists.
"Coal is dangerous. More people die from coal in a couple of weeks than have died from nuclear energy," one expert says, going on to say that this is due to "one accident at Chernobyl
."
Nuclear waste is nothing compared to the problem of climate change, argues another.
The movie will be released in US theaters on April 28 and later on streaming platforms.