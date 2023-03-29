International
Academy-Award Winning Hollywood Director Oliver Stone will present "Nuclear Now," a documentary in support of nuclear energy, at the end of April.
In the trailer released for the documentary, the filmmaker and experts whom he interviewed argue that the future lies in nuclear energy and that coal and gas as energy sources are a threat to the planet. Nuclear energy should not be feared, it can save humanity, the trailer insists."Coal is dangerous. More people die from coal in a couple of weeks than have died from nuclear energy," one expert says, going on to say that this is due to "one accident at Chernobyl."Nuclear waste is nothing compared to the problem of climate change, argues another.The movie will be released in US theaters on April 28 and later on streaming platforms.
Oliver Stone Goes 'Nuclear Now' in His New Documentary

14:40 GMT 29.03.2023

Academy-Award Winning Hollywood Director Oliver Stone will present "Nuclear Now," a documentary in support of nuclear energy, at the end of April.
In the trailer released for the documentary, the filmmaker and experts whom he interviewed argue that the future lies in nuclear energy and that coal and gas as energy sources are a threat to the planet. Nuclear energy should not be feared, it can save humanity, the trailer insists.
"Coal is dangerous. More people die from coal in a couple of weeks than have died from nuclear energy," one expert says, going on to say that this is due to "one accident at Chernobyl."
Nuclear waste is nothing compared to the problem of climate change, argues another.
The movie will be released in US theaters on April 28 and later on streaming platforms.
