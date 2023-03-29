https://sputniknews.com/20230329/nord-stream-investigations-may-continue-africom-coup-leaders-praised-by-us-general-paris-in-flames-1108887763.html

Nord Stream Investigations May Continue; Africom Coup Leaders Praised by US General; Paris in Flames

Despite the failure of the UN to accept the Nord Stream investigation proposal, there are still several avenues to pursue an international inquiry into the attack.

Nord Stream Investigations May Continue; Africom Coup Leaders Praised by US General; Paris Still in Flames Despite the failure of the UN to accept the Nord Stream investigation proposal, there are still several avenues to pursue an international inquiry into the attack.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Despite the failure of the UN to accept the Nord Stream investigation proposal, there are still several avenues to pursue an international inquiry into the attack. Also, Ukraine has received more Western tanks and depleted uranium munitions may be used in Europe.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss the Nord Stream attack. Despite the failure of the UN to accept the Nord Stream investigation proposal, there are still some avenues to pursue an international inquiry into the attack.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The Russian navy is testing weapons in the Sea of Japan. Also, the Saudi-Iran deal has opened the post-US era in the Gulf.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. The head of Africom has said that African coup leaders share US core values. Also, pension reform in France may affect the French position in West Africa.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Right-wing protesters in Israel are attacking Palestinians. Also, Israel is on the edge as protests in Israel threaten to destabilize the state.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Russia-China alliance. The alliance between Russia and China creates a dynamic in which the US Empire can no longer claim world supremacy and neocons refuse to accept the new paradigm.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The streets of Paris are literally on fire with revolution. Also, Craig Murray questions the neocon narrative that paints China as an enemy.Maru Mora-Villapando, community organizer, political analyst, and consultant, joins us to discuss immigration. The UN Refugee Agency says that President Biden's asylum plan is incompatible with international law.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

