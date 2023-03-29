https://sputniknews.com/20230329/nashville-shooting-irs-targets-journalist-climate-lawsuits--1108884093.html

Nashville Shooting, IRS Targets Journalist, Climate Lawsuits

Nashville Shooting, IRS Targets Journalist, Climate Lawsuits

A school shooting in Nashville ignites the same old debates, and Philadelphia residents are left wondering whether their water is safe.

2023-03-29T04:03+0000

2023-03-29T04:03+0000

2023-03-29T09:45+0000

political misfits

israel

irs

the twitter files

nord stream

climate

strike

immigration

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108883947_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2101506dd607f30a9418d0189a8ff521.png

Nashville Shooting, IRS Targets Journalist, Climate Lawsuits A school shooting in Nashville ignites the same old debates, and Philadelphia residents are left wondering whether their water is safe.

Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the mass demonstrations in Israel, how the US is relating to the Israeli political crisis, IRS agents visiting journalist Matt Taibbi's house as he continues to publish Twitter Files documents, the FBI’s purchase of internet data by private companies, and Washington’s UN mission opposing an independent investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline explosions.Zero Hour founder and author Jamie Margolin discusses a lawsuit in Montana that youth are leveraging to address climate change, how successful similar legal battles have been elsewhere, and what the trial could look like moving forward.Professor of law and public policy at Cornell University Robert Hockett discusses an opinion piece in The Hill claiming that Democrats need a post-populist economic platform, the ongoing strikes and demonstrations across France and Germany and how they signify global economic instability, whether the American labor movement could return to a militancy it wielded in the past, how Mexico’s push for energy sovereignty threatens some in Washington, and how former Governor Chris Christie is trying to remain relevant in the GOP primary.Community organizer and immigration activist Maru Mora Villalpando discusses the Supreme Court signaling that it will uphold a law making it a crime to encourage undocumented immigration, the state of US-Mexican relations, and a deadly fire in a detention facility in Ciudad Juarez.The Misfits also discuss a fishy cheating scandal that caught two men up in convictions, and a new Sam Bankman-Fried indictment relating to bribery of Chinese officials.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, judicial reform in israel, israeli judicial reform, protests in israel, twitter files case, how fbi gets our data, climate change, what are the laws on climate change, protests in germany, protests in europe, why people protest in germany, french pension law, what is no-confidence vote, french protests