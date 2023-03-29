International
Nashville School Attacker Was Under Care for ‘Emotional Disorder’, Police Say
Monday’s shooting that occurred at a Nashville elementary school in Tennessee claimed the lives of six individuals, including three students and three staff members.
The Nashville school shooter was under care for an emotional disorder and legally bought seven firearms that were hidden at her home, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake has said.He told reporters on Tuesday that 28-year Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who was killed by police on scene, “was under care — doctor’s care” for the aforementioned disorder.This followed the Nashville police chief saying that Hale had self-identified as a transgender male, and that investigators believe the suspect harbored "some resentment for having to go to" the Covenant School as a child. Police told the US media Hale "was assigned female at birth" and used “male pronouns" on social media.According to Drake, police are investigating a residence linked to Hale, where they found a manifesto and maps of the school.The probe comes after Hale went on shooting spree at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, killing at least six people, including three children and three adults.
Nashville School Attacker Was Under Care for 'Emotional Disorder', Police Say

05:20 GMT 29.03.2023
Oleg Burunov
Monday’s shooting, which occurred at a Nashville elementary school in Tennessee, claimed the lives of seven people, including three students, three staff members and the assailant.
The Nashville school shooter was under care for an emotional disorder and legally bought seven firearms that were hidden at her home, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake has said.
He told reporters on Tuesday that 28-year Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who was killed by police on scene, “was under care — doctor’s care” for the aforementioned disorder.
Drake declined to disclose further details about the nature of that disorder, adding, “Law enforcement knew nothing about the treatment she was receiving. But her parents felt that she should not own weapons.”
This followed the Nashville police chief saying that Hale had self-identified as a transgender male, and that investigators believe the suspect harbored "some resentment for having to go to" the Covenant School as a child. Police told the US media Hale "was assigned female at birth" and used “male pronouns" on social media.
According to Drake, police are investigating a residence linked to Hale, where they found a manifesto and maps of the school.
The probe comes after Hale went on shooting spree at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, killing at least six people, including three children and three adults.
